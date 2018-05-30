Area communities observe Memorial Day Observance take place from Prosser to Toppenish

— There were observances of Memorial Day up and down the Yakima Valley on Monday, May 28.

The planned events didn’t draw huge crowds, but there were ample participants who never forget the sacrifices of life or limb that others have made to keep them free.

Memorial Day in Prosser was marked by a small observance organized by the Veterans of Foreign Wars, with participation from both the Boy and Girl Scouts.

The service began with a prayer on the Grant Avenue Bridge over the Yakima River.

It was followed by a single wreath tossed into the river in honor of those who gave all for their country.

The VFW and the Boys and Girls Scouts made appearances at each of the Prosser cemeteries.

The Grandview Memorial Day service was altogether different.

In Grandview Cemetery, a crowd of about 30 gathered beneath the trees to hear speeches and prayers given by the mayor and representatives from the American Legion and VFW posts.

Flags, put out by Legionnaires and volunteers earlier, combined with thousands of flowers, made for beautiful cemetery.

The service was ended by a 21-gun salute.

In Toppenish, the Yakama Warriors Association, with its own four-man band, sang the Star-Spangled Banner and all of the military branch songs.

That ceremony started with the raising of the U.S., Washington state and Yakima Nation flags, followed by the flags of the branches of military service at an outstanding flag plaza at the Veterans Affairs Building.

The Zillah American Legion organized a service at the cemetery that included the Missing Man Table.

It was set by Legionnaire Jeff Miles as it was narrated.

The Missing man table, which can be found at many American Legion posts and military museums, is a small round table with a white table cloth. An empty chair leans against the table.

Upon the table sits a single rose, a lighted candle a slice of lemon, two empty plates, a salt shaker, silverware, a yellow ribbon, and an inverted wine glass and a Bible.

The presentation is in honor of Americans still listed as prisoners of war.

At Lower Valley Memorial Gardens north of Sunnyside and in Outlook, more than 1,600 graves were decorated with flags.

World War II veteran Dave VanDyke provided the keynote address in the Sunnyside observance, assisted by American Legion 1st Vice Cmdr. Leroy Werkhoven, who noted that 3,941 Washington military members were killed in that war.

VanDyke recounted his three years in the U.S. Army after being dispatched to the South Pacific to build elevated tent platforms to help keep soldiers off the ground in areas where rain kept the ground wet.

VanDyke also recalled learning of the attack on Pearl Harbor while he was in high school.

“I remember President Roosevelt saying, ‘This is a date (Dec. 7, 1941) that will live in infamy,’” he said. “At school the next day, half of my classmates had enlisted.”

The observance was organized by American Legion Post No. 73 Sunnyside and Cmdr. Greg Schlieve.

Schlieve noted this year’s observance marked the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I and was a time for “deep reflection.”