Area tracksters bring home medals

— There were no team titles for lower valley high schools at the state’s track and field meets on May 24-26

But there were a couple of individual event champions. The Zillah girls won the 1A 1600 relay. Toppenish’s Anthony Sanchez won the 2A boys 800.

Sanchez had been threatening all season to go low but hovered at around 1:58. On the Mt. Tahoma High School track, he dropped his time to 1:53.91 in the most brilliant run of his career.

Meanwhile, over at Eastern Washington University stadium in Cheney, the Zillah girls were tearing up the track with a timing of 4:05.39 in the 1600 relay.

The quartet was made up of Kaia John, Addison Krueger, Madison Elizondo and Kalen Johnson. Johnson finished fourth in the individual mile in 5:08.95.

Zillah had other successes. Wade Koerner finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:02.2.

Wade Koerner of Zillah, third in the 1A 800.

“I didn’t expect to finish third,” Koerner said. “I don’t think it was a PR because of the wind. The first lap was 58 (seconds), which was fast.

He ran a leg on the 4x400 relay that was eighth (3:32.69)

In girls track, Zillah got sixth in the triple jump from Samantha Bowman with a mark of 34-0.

Granger’s Alfonso Price placed sixth in the 3200 with a clocking of 9:53.22.

Billy Simpkin of Kiona-Benton did 41-12 to finish fifth in the shot put.

The Zillah boys 1600 relay of Sydney John, Andrew Olson, Koerner and Jace Ziegler finished eighth with a timing of 3:32.69.

Justin Andrews of Yakama Tribal School tripled at the 1B meet.

He took third in the javelin at 155-10, fourth in the shot at 42-9 ¼ seventh in the discuss at 116-10.

Kira Harvey of Bickleton took third in the 1B pole vault at 9-6. She was seventh in the 100 hurdles with a time of 18.46

Manuel Delgadillo of Wapato finished seventh in the 2A triple jump at 42-6.

Emily Moon of Prosser was eighth in the 200 with a time of 26.51.

Abby Rodriguez of Prosser finished fifth in the shot at 38-2. Micayla Wallahee of Toppenish took sixth in the 2A shot at 37-1 1/4 and fifth in the 2A discus at 114-10.

Sunnyside sent six sprinters to 4A state, but they won no medals.

Bickleton got a brilliant non-placing effort from freshman Christian Arriaga in the 1B 1600 and 3200 with clockings of 5:01.62 and 10:50.50.