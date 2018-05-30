Camano Island woman injured in crash

BENTON CITY — A Camano Island woman was hospitalized Tuesday following a crash on state Highway 240.
Teresa M. Roseane, 53, was transported to a Richland hospital after her eastbound 1989 Nissan Pulsar left the roadway, the Washington State Patrol reported.
The crash occurred at Milepost 19, where the vehicle struck a state Department of Transportation fence, the patrol reported.
The driver was cited for improper lane travel.
Neither drugs nor alcohol are believed to be a factor, the patrol said, noting she was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
