Markham named Yakima Fire Chief

YAKIMA — Former Sunnyside Fire Chief Aaron Markham has been tapped as Yakima’s new chief.
Markham left Sunnyside to fill the role of deputy chief for the Yakima department in March.
Born in Toppenish and raised in Yakima, served the city of Sunnyside since 1991.
He filled every role from EMT to fire chief in Sunnyside, the last position for 13 years.
“During the intensive interview process, he distinguished himself with his comprehensive understanding and appreciation of administering a fire department and the complexities of providing a wide range of emergency response capabilities,” City Manager Cliff Moore said in a press release.
The department’s budget this year is $19 million, and there are 137 people on staff.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment