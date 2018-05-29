Markham named Yakima Fire Chief

— Former Sunnyside Fire Chief Aaron Markham has been tapped as Yakima’s new chief.

Markham left Sunnyside to fill the role of deputy chief for the Yakima department in March.

Born in Toppenish and raised in Yakima, served the city of Sunnyside since 1991.

He filled every role from EMT to fire chief in Sunnyside, the last position for 13 years.

“During the intensive interview process, he distinguished himself with his comprehensive understanding and appreciation of administering a fire department and the complexities of providing a wide range of emergency response capabilities,” City Manager Cliff Moore said in a press release.

The department’s budget this year is $19 million, and there are 137 people on staff.