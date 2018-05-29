Police book 15 into jail during holiday weekend

— Between Friday, May 25, and Memorial Day, May 28, police booked 15 people into the jail for various offenses.

Two of the arrests May 28 were for driving under the influence.

Elias Salcedo-Cervantes, 29, 902 S. Naches Ave., Yakima was arrested in front of the Law and Justice Center at Yakima Valley Highway and Homer Street for driving under the influence just before 12:30 a.m.

Jorge Alejandro Campos-Zarco, 34, was arrested at his 706 Woods Road address just before 2 a.m. for driving under the influence.

May 25 arrests include:

• Alberto Escareno-Sanchez, 24, 1316 E. Lincoln Ave., Sunnyside, first-degree criminal trespassing.

• Jorge Alejandro Reyes, 26, 402 W. Maple Ave., Sunnyside, third-degree driving while license suspended.

• Mathew James Melendrez, 33, 1425 Federal Way, Sunnyside, harassment.

May 26 arrests:

• Ivan Barocio, 25, 94601 W. McCreadie Road, Prosser, driving under the influence.

• Antonio Gomez, 26, 320 Price Road, Outlook, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

• Miguel Angel Maldonado, 23, 1700 Cascade Way, Sunnyside, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

• Jairo Ricardo Cardenas, 30, 225 W. Lincoln Ave., Sunnyside, reckless driving and driving under the influence.

• Salvador Magallanes Gonzalez, 36, 417 Villareal Drive, Sunnyside, agency hold.

May 27 arrests:

• Alfredo S. DeLaBarrera, 54, 1104 S. 15th St., Sunny-side, driving a motor vehicle without ignition interlock and driving under the influence.

• Jose Angel Borrego Jr., 39, 726 S. 11th St., Sunny-side, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.

• Moses Christopher Ramos, 19, 1650 Saul Road, Sunnyside, second-degree driving while license suspended.

May 28 arrests:

• Graciela Mendez, 23, 1471 Alexander Road, Sunnyside, third-degree driving while license suspended and giving a false statement to a public servant.

• Guadalupe Avalos, 23, 720 Carpenter Road, Granger, violation of a protection order and obstructing a law enforcement officer.