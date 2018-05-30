Police calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 25

Malicious mischief on DeAngela Drive.

Animal problem on West Fifth Street.

Test spillman on West Second Street.

Prisoner transport on West Second Street.

Animal Problem on West Fourth Street.

Welfare check on Broadway Drive.

Animal problem on South Euclid Road.

Assault on Elm Street.

Animal problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Emergency on South Euclid Road.

Traffic Hazard on West Wine Country Road.

Assist agency West Fifth Street.

Court order violation on West Second Street.

Noise complaint on North Fifth Street.

Unsecure premises on West Fifth Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

MAY 26

Traffic hazard at Butternut Road and West Fifth Street.

Unsecure premises on West Second Street.

Malicious mischief on Wyant Way.

Parking problem on East Bonnieview Road.

Assist agency at Birch Street. and East Wine Country Road.

Informational call on East Wine Country Road.

Residential alarm on North Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on Rainier Drive.

Traffic Stop at West Fifth Street and Velma Avenue.

Theft on West Second Street.

Noise complaint on East Third Street.

Theft on Velma Avenue.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Wanted person on West Second Street.

Wanted person on South Euclid Road.

Suspicious activity on North Elm Street.

Noise complaint at West Fifth Street and Wyant Way.

Assist agency on North Fourth Street.

Shots reported fired on Grandridge Road.

Suspicious activity on West Fifth Street.

Noise complaint on West Fifth Street.

Domestic call on call on Grandridge Road.

Shots reported fired on Eberle Place

MAY 27

Suspicious activity on Birch Street.

Malicious mischief on Princeville Road.

Found property at East Wine Country and McCreadie roads.

Unsecure premises on West Third Street.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 75.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 72.

Civil matter on Apache Drive.

Welfare check on East Wine Country Road.

Assist agency on Highland Road.

Traffic hazard at West Second Street and Grandridge Road.

Attempt to locate on Avenue E.

Suspicious activity on Wilson Highway.

Assist agency on Apricot Road.

Assist agency at Miller Lane and South Euclid Road.

Residential alarm on Grant Court.

Animal problem on Wallace Way.

MAY 28

Suspicious activity on West Main Street.

Parking Problem on Avenue F.

Theft on Avenue E.

Domestic call on call on East Wine Country Road.

Overdose on Avenue E.

Traffic hazard on Beacon Street.

Malicious mischief on Birch Street.

Suspicious activity on East Washington Street.

Traffic hazard on Crescent Drive.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Theft on East Wine Country Road.

Public service on Wallace Way.

Noise complaint on Division Street.

MAY 29

Suspicious activity on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Birch Street.

Animal problem on Cedar Street.

Suspicious activity on South Euclid Road.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 25

Civil matter on West Boulevard North.

Animal problem on Main Street.

Suspicious activity on West boulevard South.

MAY 26

Court order service on East E Street.

Domestic call on West Boulevard South.

MAY 27

Suspicious activity on Fifth Street.

Civil matter on Main Street.

Juvenile problem on Guzman Avenue.

Domestic call on Mentzer Avenue East.

MAY 28

Suspicious activity on Merlot Street.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue East.

Business alarm on Mentzer Avenue.

Residential alarm on Second Avenue.

Domestic call on Mentzer Avenue East.

Animal problem on Railroad Avenue.

MABTON POLICE

MAY 25

Traffic stop at state Highway 241 and North Street.

Domestic call on state Highway 241.

Assist agency on Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.

Assist agency on East Lincoln Avenue, Sunnyside.

MAY 26

Domestic call on Eighth Street.

Business alarm on Vance Road.

MAY 27

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Interstate 82, Milepost 72.

Traffic hazard on Bus Road.

Noise complaint at Cedar and South Third streets.

Noise complaint on Pine Street.

MAY 28

Animal noise on Sixth Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 25

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

Welfare check on South 16th Street.

Parking problem East Zillah Avenue.

Trespassing on South 13th Street.

Non-injury crash on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Unwanted guest on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on Tacoma Avenue

Resident assist on Tacoma Avenue.

Attempt to locate on East Harrison Avenue.

Theft on Cemetery Road.

Warrant Service on Homer Street.

Domestic call on Woods Road.

Abandoned vehicle on North Fourth Street.

Business alarm on West Riverside Avenue.

Welfare check on Parkland Drive.

Animal problem on Cascade Way.

Non-injury crash at South Sixth Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on South 16th Street and East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-injury crash at Waneta Road and Yakima Valley Highway.

Suspicious activity on Upland Drive.

Animal problem on West Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident Assist on Upland Drive.

Traffic Hazard on West Edison Avenue.

Business Alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Intoxicated person on East South Hill Road.

Attempt To locate on East Lincoln Avenue.

Burglary on McClain Drive.

Malicious mischief on Irving Avenue.

Hit-And-Run crash on Waneta Road.

Crash at Cedar Avenue and South Fourth Street.

Abandoned vehicle on West Grandview Avenue.

MAY 26

Residential Alarm on Villareal Drive.

Parking problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Non-Injury crash on South 15th Street.

Parking problem on East Kearney Avenue.

Domestic call on West Madison Avenue.

Trespassing on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Assault on Yakima Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Yakima Valley Highway.

Malicious mischief on Parkland Drive.

Attempt to locate on Lowry Road, Outlook.

Domestic call on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on Homer Street.

Assist agency at South Sixth Street and Grant Avenue.

Traffic stop on Outlook Road.

Domestic call on South 13th Street.

Residential alarm on South Seventh Street.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic hazard at Woods Road and Fairview Avenue.

Welfare check on South Fourth Street.

Domestic call on West Cascade Way.

Noise complaint on Outlook Road.

Welfare check on Cascade Way.

Warrant service on East Harrison Avenue.

Noise complaint on SW Crescent Avenue.

Suspicious activity on South Sixth Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Traffic hazard on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Juvenile problem on Kristin Avenue.

Noise complaint on South Ninth Street.

Warrant service on East Lincoln Avenue.

Malicious mischief on South First Street.

MAY 27

Driving under the influence on Waneta Road.

Suspicious activity on East Kearney Avenue.

Shots reported fired on Rouse Road.

Assist agency on Interstate 82, Milepost 69.

Noise complaint on Parkland Drive.

Domestic call on North Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on Yakima Valley Highway.

Assist agency on East Harrison Avenue.

Unwanted guest on West South Hill Road.

Assist agency at Factory and Ray roads.

Runaway juvenile on South 13th Street.

Domestic call on South 13th Street.

Domestic call on East Harrison Avenue.

Animal problem on West Edison Avenue.

Malicious mischief on Parkland Drive.

Juvenile problem on South Fourth Street.

Business alarm on Washington Court.

Theft on East South Hill Road.

Resident assist on Sheller Road.

Domestic call on Sage Court.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Mental Subject on Cemetery Road.

Mental Subject on Cemetery Road.

Noise Complaint on Parkland Drive.

Harassment on South Seventh Street.

Fireworks on Reeves Way.

Theft on South 14th Street.

Fireworks on Spruce Avenue.

Traffic hazard at Columbia Avenue and Swan Road.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Traffic stop at Alexander and North McLean roads.

Assault on South 11th Street.

Noise complaint on South Eighth Street.

Driving under the influence at Yakima Valley Highway and Homer Street.

Traffic stop at North Avenue and Rouse Road.

MAY 28

Noise complaint on McClain Drive.

Noise complaint on McClain Drive.

Driving under the influence on Woods Road.

Suspicious activity on South Ninth Street.

Assist agency on Saul Road.

Suspicious activity on Upland Drive.

Assist agency on Yakima Valley Highway.

Fraud on East Lincoln Avenue.

Juvenile problem on North 16th Street.

Traffic stop at Crescent Avenue and South First Street.

Residential alarm on Ayrshire Street.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Resident assist on Cascade Way.

Traffic stop at Rainier Court and North 16th Street.

Vehicle prowl on Yakima Valley Highway.

Traffic offense at Allen Road and Quail Lane.

Mental Subject on Cemetery Road.

Resident assist on South Sixth Street.

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Missing person on Yakima Valley Highway.

Business alarm on South Fourth Street.

Juvenile problem on West Maple Avenue.

Theft on East Lincoln Avenue.

Resident assist on Denson Avenue.

Assist agency on South First Street.

Traffic stop on South 16th Street.

Suspicious activity on West Edison Avenue.

MAY 29

Traffic offense at Emerald and Wendell Phillips roads.

Business alarm on North 16th Street.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 25

Suspicious activity on West Elizabeth Street.

Theft on South Camas Avenue.

Theft on Southpark Drive.

Attempt to locate on West First Street.

Welfare check on South Wasco Avenue.

Resident assist on South Wasco Avenue.

Malicious mischief on North Track Road.

Welfare check on West First Street.

MAY 26

Suspicious activity on West D Street.

Intoxicated person on South Camas Avenue.

Traffic stop at Paschke Avenue and East A Street.

Residential alarm on South Naches Avenue.

Residential alarm on West Fifth Street.

Welfare check on West First Street.

Burglary on West Sixth Street.

Emergency on South Wapato Avenue.

Business alarm on West Third Street.

Robbery on South Wapato Avenue.

Court order violation on East Elizabeth Street.

Traffic stop on East third Street.

Noise complaint on West Seventh Street.

MAY 27

Resident assist on West First Street.

Assist agency at U.S. Highway 97 and Lateral 1 Road.

Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.

Unwanted guest on Lateral A Road.

Assist agency on West First Street.

Non-injury crash on North Wasco Avenue.

Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue.

Prowler on Egan Road.

MAY 28

Crash at U.S. Highway 97 and McDonald Road, Toppenish.

Wanted person on South Wapato Avenue.

Resident assist on West Wapato Road.

Assist agency on East Second Street.

Assist agency on East Fourth Street.

Assault on South Wapato Avenue.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 25

Juvenile problem on Guyette Lane, Toppenish.

Suspicious activity on Zillah West Road.

Business alarm on South Elm Street, Toppenish.

MAY 26

Suspicious activity on Pearson Street.

Wanted person on Seventh Street.

MAY 27

Assist agency on Reo Drive.

Domestic call on Cheyne Road.

MAY 28

Runaway juvenile on Mead Drive.

Traffic offense on Second Avenue.

Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.