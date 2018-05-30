— Ronald “Ron” Bertram passed away Wednesday, May 23, 2018, at Emerald Care in Wapato, Wash.



Ron was born Aug. 4, 1942, to Frank and Glenora Bertram in Tacoma, Wash.

He spent his early years in Tacoma surrounded by a large extended family.

He moved with his family to Wenatchee for his years in junior high, where he participated in football, basketball and baseball. In his freshmen year, Ron was voted Prince of the Apple Blossom Festival.

After completing his sophomore year in Wenatchee, the family moved back to Tacoma and Ron graduated from Lincoln High School. He earned All City honors in football his senior year and was a representative in the school senate.

Ron worked at the Tacoma Post Office and participated in Reserve Officer Training Corps while attending University of Puget Sound, where he earned a bachelor of arts in political science and a minor in air science. He later earned a bachelor of arts in economics from University of Washington.

Following graduation, Ron joined the Air Force spending three years at Paine Field in Everett. It was during that time he met Joanie and they were married in December of 1966.

Upon discharge from the Air Force, they moved to Vaughn Bay and began construction on their waterfront dream house. Ron worked for Sears in downtown Tacoma, was a volunteer fireman and worked with the builder while doing half of the labor himself on their home construction. Both his children were born during those years.

In 1974, Ron moved his family to Grandview, where he purchased an insurance agency and became active in the community. Through the years, he was involved with Grandview Chamber of Commerce, Grandview Rotary Club, Lower Valley Elks, Bethany Presbyterian Church, United Way and Kamiakin District of the Boy Scouts. He also volunteered with Grandview Band Boosters and Grandview Swim Team Parents Club (representing that organization on the Mid-Valley Swim Leagues governing board). He was a faithful follower of his children’s sports, and their No. 1 fan.



In 1982, Ron was elected president of Grandview Rotary Club and attended the International Rotary Convention in Dallas. He continued serving on the Rotary board for the next 23 years, and on most of the club’s committees. He was named a Paul Harris Fellow in appreciation of the significant contribution made to the goals of the organization and was recognized for 30 years of perfect attendance.

At Bethany Presbyterian Church, Ron served several terms as elder/trustee, on two pastor nominating committees, several years on the Personnel Committee, operated the sound system, and frequently represented the church at the Presbytery level.

Ron’s hobbies included snowmobiling, camping, and boating. He fulfilled one of his lifelong dreams by purchasing a boat which he moored in Steilacoom, Wash. He loved boating on the Puget Sound and spent many long weekends and vacations boating with family and his Tacoma Power Squadron friends.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Joanie of Grandview; daughter and son-and-law, Cheryl and Patrick; and son and daughter-in-law, Jeff and Nima, and granddaughters, Ellie of Mercer Island, and Brinley, of Puyallup; and his sister and brother-in-law, Carole and Zale “Woody” of Puyallup; and brother and sister-in-law, Gary and Sandra of Chehalis, Wash.

A Celebration of Life will start at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, at Bethany Community Church in Grandview, Wash.

Sign Ron’s memorial book online at www.funeralhomesmith.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Bethany Community Church in Grandview or to Rotary Foundation.

Smith Funeral Home in care of arrangements.