Sheriff to serve as grand marshal

— Yakima County Sheriff Brian Winter is this year’s Sunfair Parade Grand Marshal.

Yakima Sunfair Festival Association made the announcement, honoring Winter for his “exemplary career in the military.”

He was enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, beginning in 1981, and served several tours of duty overseas.

“Brian has serve his country with pride and distinction,” the association said.

Following his military career, Winter was a police officer in Union Gap before joining the sheriff’s department in 1991. He was elected sheriff in 2014.