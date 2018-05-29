Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

MAY 24
Aid call on Second Avenue, Zillah. No transport.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Cemetery Road. Canceled.
Aid call at Beam and Kirks roads, Granger. Canceled.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside rehabilitation center.
Aid call on Interstate 82, Milepost 61. No transport.
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on East Edison Avenue. No transport.
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Outlook Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
MAY 25
Aid call on Bridgeman Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on South 16th Street. Canceled.
Aid call on East Edison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Alarm malfunction on East Lincoln Avenue investigated.
Aid call on Parkland Drive. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on West Edison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Picard Place. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Basic life support patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Grandview residence.
MAY 26
Lift assist on Ida Belle Street.
Motor vehicle crash at Cedar and East Fourth streets, Grandview. No transport.
Aid call on West Edison Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Saul Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Motor vehicle crash at Bethany and Van Belle roads. No transport.
MAY 27
Aid call on Maple Way, Zillah. No transport.
Aid call at Interstate 82, Exit 69. Unfounded.
Aid call on Factory Road. Two patients transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on East Lincoln Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to the airport for an airlift transfer.
Aid call on Cemetery Road. No transport.
Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
MAY 28
Lift assist on South Fourth Street. Canceled.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside rehabilitation center.
Patient transport from a Sunnyside hospital to a Yakima hospital.
Aid call on West Maple Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Aid call on Cemetery Road.
Aid call on Sunnyside Mabton Road. No transport.
