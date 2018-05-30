Yakima County Sheriff's Office calls

MAY 25
Theft on Vista Ridge Road, Wapato.
Trespassing on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.
Civil matter on O’Kelly Lane, Wapato.
Threats on Donald Road, Wapato.
Vehicle theft on Beam Road, Granger.
Suspicious activity on Beam Road, Granger
Resident dispute on Outlook Road, Outlook.
Assault on McKinley Road, Toppenish.
Burglary on Plath Road, Wapato.
Residential alarm on Outlook Road, Sunnyside.
Assist agency on McKinley Road, Toppenish.
Unwanted guest on Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.
Domestic call on Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.
Domestic call on state Highway 241, Mabton.
Domestic call on First Avenue, Mabton.
Domestic call on Arrowsmith Road, Sunnyside.
Vehicle theft at Campbell Lane and West Wapato Road, Wapato.
Unwanted guest on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Suspicious activity at South Wapato and Progressive roads, Wapato.
Threats on Horschel Road, Wapato.
Noise complaint on Progressive Road, Wapato.
MAY 26
Shots reported fired on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.
Welfare check on Outlook Road, Outlook.
Burglary on South Camas Avenue, Wapato.
Abandoned vehicle at North Track and Lateral 1 roads, Wapato.
Assist agency at Paschke Avenue and East A Street, Wapato.
Non-injury crash at Bethany and Van Belle roads, Sunnyside.
Weapon offense on Van Belle Road, Outlook.
Noise complaint on Rougk Lane, Sunnyside.
Welfare check on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.
Burglary on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.
Civil matter on SW Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.
Non-injury crash at Yakima Valley Highway and Division Road, Wapato.
Informational call on Hoffer Road, Wapato.
Welfare check on Donald Road, Wapato.
Welfare check on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.
Burglary on South Bonair Road, Zillah.
Eluding on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Robbery on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.
Non-injury crash on West Wapato Road, Wapato.
Unwanted guest on South McKinley Road, Toppenish.
Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Residential alarm on Fordyce Road, Sunnyside.
Domestic call on Nukshay Drive, Wapato.
Crash on Destiny Lane, Wapato.
Civil matter on Campina Lane, Wapato.
Illegal burning on East Bonnieview Road, Grandview.
Noise complaint on Snipes Canal Road, Sunnyside.
Theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Assist agency on West Boulevard South, Granger.
Animal problem on Beam Road, Granger.
Suspicious activity on North Track Road, Wapato.
Domestic call on North Fourth Street, Grandview.
Weapon offense at North Track and Winaway roads, Wapato.
Noise complaint on Forsell Road, Grandview.
Court order violation on Waneta Road, Grandview.
Shots reported fired on Grandview Pavement Road, Grandview.
Noise complaint on Evans Road, Wapato.
Noise complaint on Butler Road, Wapato.
Assault on Evans Road, Wapato.
Noise complaint at U.S. Highway 97 and McDonald Road, Toppenish.
MAY 27
Domestic call on West Wapato Road, Wapato.
Assist agency on Satus Longhouse Road, Granger.
Suspicious activity on Germantown Road, Toppenish.
Shots reported fired on Rouse Road, Sunnyside.
Welfare check on Willow Tree Lane, Toppenish.
Residential alarm on North Brown Road, Wapato.
Unwanted guest on Highland Drive, Zillah.
Informational call on Lateral 1 Road, Wapato.
Suspicious activity on Germantown Road, Toppenish.
Assist agency on North D Street, Toppenish.
Injury crash at Factory and Ray roads, Sunnyside.
Traffic hazard on Bus Road, Mabton.
Unwanted guest on North Track Road, Wapato.
Business alarm on Emerald road, Sunnyside.
Assist agency on Lateral A Road, Wapato.
Unwanted guest on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.
Informational call on C Street, Mabton.
Animal problem on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.
Abandoned vehicle at South Wapato and Progressive roads, Wapato.
Suspicious activity on Van Belle Road, Outlook.
Welfare check on Ashue Road, Toppenish.
Civil matter on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Sunnyside.
Trespassing on Outlook Road, Outlook.
Non-injury crash on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Traffic offense on Outlook road, Outlook.
Non-injury crash on Forsell Road, Grandview.
Resident dispute on F Avenue, Granger.
Suspicious activity on North Bonair Road, Zillah.
Livestock incident at Daisy Lane and Campbell Lane, Wapato.
Welfare check on Robbins Road, Toppenish.
Domestic call on Nelson Road, Granger.
Residential alarm on state Highway 22, Mabton.
Vehicle theft on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.
Domestic call on Cheyne Road, Zillah.
Domestic call on Apricot Road, Grandview.
Unwanted guest on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.
Animal problem on Coe Road, Wapato.
Noise complaint at Griffin and West Apricot roads, Grandview.
Noise complaint on South County Line Road, Grandview.
Suspicious activity on High School Road, Mabton.
Welfare check on Highland Drive, Zillah.
Threats on Highland Drive, Zillah.
Prowler on Egan Road, Wapato.
Shots reported fired on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.
Suspicious activity on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.
MAY 28
Suicidal person on Highland Drive, Zillah.
Informational call on Highland Drive, Zillah.
Suspicious activity on Germantown Road, Toppenish.
Vehicle theft on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Suspicious activity on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.
Residential alarm on Hidden Valley Road, Zillah.
Burglary on Fort Road, Toppenish.
Welfare check on Mohar Road, Grandview.
Resident assist on Progressive Road, Wapato.
Traffic hazard on West Wapato Road, Wapato.
Animal problem on Eiler Lane, Zillah.
Recovered stole property on Willowcrest Road, Sunnyside.
Residential alarm on Van Belle Road, Granger.
Burglary on North Granger Road, Granger.
Suspicious activity on West Woodin Road, Sunnyside.
Theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.
Resident assist on Zillah West Road, Zillah.
Residential alarm on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.
Domestic call on Mentzer Avenue East, Granger.
Hit-and-run crash on Scoon Road, Sunnyside.
Resident assist on West Wapato Road, Wapato.
Residential alarm on Kellum road, Outlook.
Civil matter on South County Line Road, Grandview.
Business alarm on Vintage Road, Zillah.
Assist agency on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.
Domestic call on Donald Road, Wapato.
Suspicious activity on Second Avenue, Outlook.
Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.
Business alarm on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.
Resident assist on Gurley Road, Granger.
MAY 29
Welfare check at Fort and Elmwood roads, Toppenish.
