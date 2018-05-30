YAKIMA — Delores Ann Pedroza Johnson, 56, died May 24, 2018, in Yakima, Wash. She was born Dec. 18, 1961, in Fresno, Calif.
Dressing and visitation was Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wash.
The funeral services was Monday, May 28, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, with burial in Union Gap Cemetery in Union Gap, Wash.
Condolences may be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment