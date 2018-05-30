— Delores Ann Pedroza Johnson, 56, died May 24, 2018, in Yakima, Wash. She was born Dec. 18, 1961, in Fresno, Calif.

Dressing and visitation was Sunday, May 27, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home in Wapato, Wash.

The funeral services was Monday, May 28, 2018, at Valley Hills Funeral Home, with burial in Union Gap Cemetery in Union Gap, Wash.

Condolences may be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.