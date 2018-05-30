Jessie Leija passed away May 16, 2018. He was born July 1, 1929.

He married Mary Herrera in 1950.

He joined Laborers Union Local No. 348 and worked on farms all over the northwest and Montana, eventually retiring from Hanford.

For many years, he owned and maintained rent-al properties. He so enjoyed Texino music and going to the casino.

He will be greatly missed by his family.

He is survive by his wife of 67 years, Mary; children, grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

A mass and Rosary is planned for a later date.