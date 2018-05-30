NOTICE TO BIDDERS

Sealed Base Bids, Alternate Bids and listing of contractors for Pioneer Elementary Upgrades will be received by the Sunnyside School District Board of Directors no later than 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 6, 2018, at the Denny Blaine Conference Room, 810 East Custer (corner of 9th and Custer), Sunnyside, WA 98944.

PIONEER ELEMENTARY UPGRADES

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201

SUNNYSIDE, WASHINGTON

Base Bids and Alternate Bids will be opened and publicly read aloud at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, 2018 at the aformentioned place. Bidders and others properly interested are invited to be present at the opening. Any Bid received after the aforementioned dates and times will not be considered.

Each Bid shall be submitted in accordance with the Bidding Documents and shall be accompanied by a Bid Bond, Certified Check, or Cashier's Check made payable to Sunnyside School District No. 201, in the amount of not less than five (5) percent of the Project Base Bid.

A meeting for all parties interested in bidding on the Project will be held at Pioneer Elementary, 2101 E. Lincoln Ave, Sunnyside, WA 98944, on Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 2:00 P.M. Attendance is recommended for all General Contractors submitting a Bid. All interested parties are also welcome to attend.

Questions are to be directed to the Project Manager: Katelyn Tetlow at ktetlow@loofburrow.com and copied to Contact Administrator: Maggie Ockey at mockey@loofburrow.com.

Bona fide Prime Bidders (Generals) and sub-bidders will be issued one set of Bidding Documents upon a deposit of $50.00 in the form of a company check payable to: Loofburrow Wetch Architects, P.S.; send deposit to: ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, Washington 98402 (refundable). Should a Bidder require partial sets of the Bidding Documents, Bidders may obtain them from ARC by paying the cost of reproduction to ARC (not refundable) or may contact any of the listed plan centers. Plans are available online at no cost at Plan Centers. Contact ARC at (253) 383-6363 for complete sets or for plan reproduction assistance, call ARC Bid Services at (800) 337-8103. Orders can also be placed online at www.earc.com.

If plans are kept longer than two (2) weeks after the Bid Date or if the Bidding Documents are damaged, the full deposit will be forfeited. Plan centers are also required to return their plans and specifications to ARC. Bidders who do not submit a Bid and do not return the Bidding Documents to ARC, 632 Broadway, Tacoma, Washington 98402 by the Bid Date will forfeit the full amount of deposit.

The Bidding Documents, including plans and specifications, are on file at the following plan centers:

ASSOCIATED BUILDERS & CONTRACTORS, 12310 E. Mirabeau Parkway, Suite 100, Spokane Valley, WA 99216

ASSOCIATED GENERAL CONTRACTORS OF AMERICA, INC., 4935 E. Trent Ave., Spokane, WA 99220

ASSOCIATED SUB-CONTRACTORS, 5002 South Washington Street, Tacoma, WA 98409

BUILDERS EXCHANGE OF WASHINGTON, 2607 Wetmore Avenue, Everett, WA 98201

CONSTRUCTION DATA / FW DODGE - SPOKANE, East 4935 Trent, Spokane, WA 99220

CONTRACTOR PLAN CENTER - 14625 SE 82nd Drive, Clackamas, OR 97015

CORA Inc. - Construction Online Resource Assoc., 10002 Aurora Avenue, North #36 PMB 3334, Seattle, WA 98133

DJC PLAN CENTER, 921 S.W. Washington, Suite 210, Portland, OR 97205

DJC SEATTLE, 83 Columbia Street, Seattle, WA 98104

McGRAW HILL PLAN CENTER, 200 S.W. Michigan St., Suite B, Seattle, WA 98106

REED CONSTRUCTION DATA, 30 Technology Parkway South, Suite 500, Norcross, GA 30092

RIDGELINE GRAPHICS, 34 North Chelan Avenue, Wenatchee, WA 98801

S.W. WASHINGTON CONTRACTORS, 7017 NE Highway 99, #214, Vancouver, WA 98665

SPOKANE REGIONAL PLAN CENTER, 209 North Havana St., Spokane, WA 99202

TRI-CITY CONSTRUCTION COUNCIL, 20 E. Kennewick Avenue, Kennewick, WA 99336

VALLEY PLAN CENTER, 10002 Aurora Avenue North, Seattle WA 98133

WALLA WALLA VALLEY PLAN CENTER, 29 E. Sumach, Walla Walla, WA 99362

WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION RE-PORTER, 2215 Midway Ln, Suite 208, Bellingham, WA 98226

YAKIMA PLAN CENTER, 1212 N 16th Avenue, Ste 2, Yakima, WA 98902

The Board of Directors for Sunnyside School District No. 201 may, by resolution, reject any and all bids. The Board of Directors may make further calls for bids in the same manner as the original call. The Board also reserves the right to waive any informalities or irregularities.

No Bidder may modify, cancel or withdraw its Bid during the forty-five (45) day period following the date and time for receipt of Bids.

Kevin Mckay, Superintendent

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 201

PUBLISH: DAILY SUN NEWS

May 25 and 30, 2018