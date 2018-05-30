Palouse Boot Camp still has openings Program geared for business leaders

— There is still time for business leaders to sign up for the 2018 Be the Entrepreneur Boot Camp.

The boot camp will take place June 11-14 and includes a “wealth of information” on the Palouse area.

Program directors include Washington State University’s Francis Benjamin, and Palouse Knowledge Corridor’s Tom Lamar and Nathan Weller, among others.

The program includes developing business models, start-up strategies, team building, market analysis, social media, legal structure and more.

Details are available at www.btebootcamp.com.