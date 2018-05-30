Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 29

Informational call on West Second Street.

Residential alarm on Avenue D.

Domestic call on Arikara Drive.

Suspicious activity on Elm Street.

Animal problem on Pleasant Avenue.

Animal problem on West Second Street.

Attempt to locate on West Fourth Street.

Resident assist on West Second Street.

Recovered juvenile on Wilson Highway.

Assault on east Wine Country Road.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Pleasant Avenue.

Parking problem on Esperanza Court.

Informational call on Andrea Court.

Parking problem on West Second Street.

Vehicle theft on Ela Loop.

MAY 30

Animal noise on West Fourth Street.

Suspicious activity on West Third Street.

Business alarm on East Wine Country Road.

Resident assist on East Wine Country Road.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 29

Missing person on East Third Street.

Theft on East First Street.

Business alarm on Bailey Avenue.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 29

Welfare check on South Seventh Street.

Animal problem on South Ninth Street.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Animal Noise on Homer Street.

Animal problem on Vine Avenue.

Assist agency on South 11th Street.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Suspicious activity on Outlook Road.

Attempt to locate on McClain Drive.

Attempt to locate on East South Hill Road.

Animal problem on North 1Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on North Eastway Drive.

Parking problem on South 13th Street.

Court order service on East Harrison Avenue.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Threats on East Harrison Avenue.

Assist agency on Fairview Avenue.

Threats on South 1Sixth Street.

Public service on North Avenue.

Theft on South 13th Street.

Welfare check on Roosevelt Court.

Attempt to locate on Allen Road.

Civil matter on Cascade Way.

Informational call on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Suspicious activity on Doolittle Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on East Edison Avenue.

Resident assist on Homer Street.

Animal problem on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious activity on Upland Drive.

Malicious mischief on East Harrison Avenue.

Traffic offense at South Seventh Street and East Edison Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on Otis Avenue.

Assist agency on Parkland Drive.

Abandoned vehicle on East Harrison Avenue.

Animal noise on Columbia Avenue.

Residential alarm on Rohman Street.

Business alarm on East South Hill Road.

Welfare check on Cemetery Road.

Disorderly conduct on Cemetery Road.

Suspicious activity on Third Avenue, Mabton.

MAY 30

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Traffic stop at East Edison Avenue and South Ninth Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 29

Suspicious activity on Balsam Lane, Wapato.

Burglary on Meyers Road, Toppenish.

Theft on Gurley Road, Granger.

Traffic hazard sat Blaine Road and Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Runaway juvenile on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Burglary on Lombard Loop Road, Wapato.

Resident dispute on Elmwood Road, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Yost Road, Toppenish.

Residential alarm on Main Street, Mabton.

Traffic stop on Midvale Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard at U.S. Highway 97 and West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Traffic stop on Gurley Road, Granger.

Non-injury crash on Van Belle Road, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on Lateral C Road, Wapato.

Injury crash on Green Valley Road, Mabton.

Vehicle prowl on B Street, Mabton.

Civil matter on Buena Road, Buena.

Trespassing on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Vehicle prowl on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Court order violation on Nukshay Drive, Wapato.

Animal noise on B Street, Outlook.

Shots reported fired at Branch and Lateral A roads, Wapato.

Domestic call on state Highway 22, Mabton.

Civil matter on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Shots reported fired on Second Avenue, Outlook.

MAY 30

Hit-and-run crash at state Highway 241 and Duffy Road, Sunnyside.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 29

Non-injury crash at Hoffer Road and U.S. Highway 97.

Unwanted guest on West First Street.

Malicious mischief on South Wapato Avenue.

Informational call on east Fourth Street.

Injury crash at West Sixth Street and South Naches Avenue.

Assist agency on South Wasco Avenue.

Domestic call on East B Street.

Domestic call on South Wasco Avenue.

Suspicious activity on North Harding Avenue.

Court order violation at West Sixth Street and South Naches Avenue.