Reader plans to vote for Dufault

Troy Howard
As of Wednesday, May 30, 2018
SELAH — Jeremie Dufault is one of the smartest and nicest people I know. I am glad he’s running for the state House of Representatives. I support him and I hope you can too.
Selah
