So-called 'improvements' made intersection worse

— It looks like the “improvements” at the intersection of Sixth Street and Yakima Valley Highway are more of a “disaster.”

Rather than having three lanes at the traffic light on South Sixth as previously, there are now only two. On North Sixth at the traffic light, there is only one lane where previously there were two.

There have already been many negative remarks about this change. People are really confused at that intersection. I saw one driver in the left lane go straight, almost causing an accident.

Then some of us were talking about another mistake made many years ago — changing the four lane Yakima Valley Highway into two lanes, with bike lanes on each side.

We never see any cyclists in the bike lanes. So, let’s change the Highway back to four lanes.

And let’s change the so called “Improvements” at Sixth and the Highway to its original state. It was much better previously

Henry Timmermans

Sunnyside