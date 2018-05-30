Daily Sun logo

Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

By Jennie McGhan

As of Wednesday, May 30, 2018

MAY 29

Aid call on Cherry Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Otis Avenue. Lift assistance provided.

Aid call on Ida Belle Street. Aid refused.

MAY 30

Lift assistance on South Fourth Street.

Aid call on Otis Avenue.

