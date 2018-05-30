Sunnyside Municipal Court

Judge Steven Michels
May 16, 2018
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Vicente Ornelas, DOB 03/25/87, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Modified exhaust. $100 fine. Rear center high-mounted stop lamp required. Dismissed.
DISMISSALS
Gliserio Serrano Cortes, DOB 12/22/61, no physical control while operating a motor vehicle.
Brandi Rochelle Curtis, DOB 01/09/80, conduct prohibited in jail.
Gary Moreno, DOB 07/09/69, violation of a no-contact and/or protection order at a residence, workplace or daycare.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Cary Lee Tackett, DOB 04/23/67, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
Fernando Villegas, DOB 04/29/98, marijuana possession less than and/or equal to 40 grams. Dismissed, met conditions.
CONTESTED HEARINGS
Lisa Renae Miramontes, DOB 08/19/95, speeding 10 mph over the limit. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Following too closely. $136 fine.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Frank Leroy Smith, DOB 11/01/75, two counts giving a false statement to a public servant. Plead guilty, found guilty first count. To serve 364 days with 354 days suspended. $725 fine. Dismissed second count.
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Angelica Elaine Aguilar, DOB 07/02/91, second-degree negligent driving, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and defective license plate lamp.
Francisco Cortes Ochoa, DOB 12/30/85, failure to obey a traffic control device and operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
Rula Jean Gahagan, DOB 02/26/92, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance, speeding 7 mph over the limit and operating and/or possessing a motor vehicle without registration.
Bethany Joy Long, DOB 03/10/94, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
BENCH WARRANTS
Angelica Elaine Aguilar, DOB 07/02/91, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Sandra Amezcua, DOB 06/20/87, third-degree malicious mischief.
Francisco Cortes Ochoa, DOB 12/30/85, first-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree malicious mischief.
Rula Jean Gahagan, DOB 02/26/92, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Rula Jean Gahagan, DOB 02/26/92, obstructing a law enforcement officer.
Armando Lopez Correa, DOB 07/29/92, fourth-degree domestic violence assault, violation of a no-contact and/or protection order at a residence, workplace or daycare, and no-contact protection order violation.
Judge Steven Michels
May 17, 2018
DISMISSALS
Luis Humberto Corona Andrade, DOB 08/04/81, third-degree driving while license suspended.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Norma Bernal Cortez, DOB 02/09/58, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
Jose L. Hernandez Martinez, DOB 06/05/89, first-degree criminal trespassing. Dismissed, met conditions.
Jacqueline Noel McKune, DOB 12/27/96, third-degree theft. Dismissed, met conditions.
Silvio Ruben Olney, DOB 05/13/78, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Elizabeth M. Cohetzaltitla, DOB 06/30/93, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to second-degree no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
Shawn Allen Kidd, DOB 04/12/62, third-degree theft. Plead guilty, found guilty. To serve 364 days with 349 days suspended. $725 fine.
BENCH WARRANTS
Lukes Lorenzo Herrera, DOB 08/02/97, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Olegario Salazar, DOB 05/03/77, fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Judge Steven Michels
May 22, 2018
ARRAIGNMENTS
Daniel A. Alaniz, DOB 01/01/37, no valid operator’s license misdemeanor; amended to no valid operator’s license citation. $550 fine.
MITIGATION HEARINGS
Rissto N. Barbosa Castillo, DOB 07/08/98, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
Christian Camacho, DOB 02/20/93, second-degree negligent driving. $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Carlos Chavez Mendoza, DOB 06/11/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Using a personal electronic device while driving. $136 fine. No valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
Steven Robert Kramer, DOB 01/16/72, using a personal electronic device while driving. $136 fine.
Juan Carlos Lopez Carmona, DOB 03/06/90, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Miguel Angel Lupercio, DOB 10/24/98, no valid operator’s license. $550 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Yolanda Manzo, DOB 11/23/74, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Jeniffer Marie Maysonet, DOB 08/22/86, child under 13 required to be in back seat. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Joseph Daniel Pena, DOB 05/28/93, failure to stop at an intersection and/or stop sign. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Florencio Rodriguez-Lopez, DOB 11/20/88, speeding 14 mph over the limit. $166 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. No valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
Saira Isela Romero, DOB 07/20/93, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
Alfredo Guzman Torres, DOB 07/13/97, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine.
Daniel A. Alaniz, DOB 01/01/37, following too close. $136 fine.
Jose Camerino Bravo, DOB 01/14/95, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine. Defective windshield. $136 fine.
DISMISSALS
Isabel Pacheco Porras, DOB 07/08/86, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance.
Alfredo Guzman Torres, DOB 07/13/97, second-degree driving while license suspended.
Teodoro Bojorquez, DOB 07/08/89, violation of a no-contact and/or protection order at a residence, workplace or daycare.
Jose Manuel Fajardo, DOB 05/08/80, resisting arrest.
Marlon Antonio Martinez, DOB 02/02/81, third-degree driving while license suspended.
STIPULATED ORDER OF CONTINUANCE COMPLIANCE
Derek Ulises Acosta, DOB 09/16/96, failure to transfer title within 45 days and allowing an unauthorized person to drive motor vehicle. Dismissed, met conditions.
Jessica Altamirano, DOB 12/06/95, fourth-degree domestic violence assault. Dismissed, met conditions.
Roberto Bireles Sebril, DOB 08/23/93, fourth-degree domestic violence assault. Dismissed, met conditions.
Angel Cortez, DOB 03/17/91, third-degree driving while license suspended. Dismissed, met conditions.
CONTESTED HEARINGS
David Osorio, DOB 12/13/89, speeding 10 mph over the limit. $136 fine. Operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $250 fine. Failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration. $100 fine.
Jesus J. Sanchez Rosales, DOB 04/20/85, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance. $550 fine.
PRE-TRIAL CONFERENCES
Francisco Xavier Brambila, DOB 07/21/00, reckless driving; amended to second-degree negligent driving. $250 fine.
Jose Camerino Bravo, DOB 01/14/95, third-degree driving while license suspended; amended to second-degree no valid operator’s license. $550 fine.
FAILURE TO APPEAR
Jose Antonio Valencia Gonzalez, DOB 03/19/81, speeding 30 mph over the limit, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance and failure to renew expired motor vehicle registration.
BENCH WARRANTS
Pedro Onate Martinez, DOB 04/09/82, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Jairo Ricardo Cardenas, DOB 01/29/88, driving under the influence and reckless driving.
Jose Ochoa, DOB 06/26/91, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Ruben Rivera Cortez, DOB 08/29/96, fourth-degree assault.
Jonathan Garcia, DOB 04/08/97, no-contact and/or protection order violation.
Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, fourth-degree domestic violence assault and third-degree theft.
Jose Antonio Valencia Gonzalez, DOB 03/19/81, driving under the influence, operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock, vehicle operator refusing to comply with police, no valid operator’s license and false license plate and/or registration violation.
Jose Antonio Valencia Gonzalez, DOB 03/19/81, obstructing a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest.
Jorge Alejandro Reyes, DOB 01/25/92, third-degree driving while license suspended.
Ruben Rivera Cortez, DOB 08/29/96, third-degree domestic violence malicious mischief.
