Sunnyside police arrest three

SUNNYSIDE — Police arrested three people Tuesday and Wednesday, May 29-30. They are:
Tuesday, May 29
Gabriel James Lara, 31, of 1618 Allen Road, Sunnyside, 3:50 p.m., reckless driving
Miguel Angel Granados-Vargas, 21, of 402 W. Maple Ave. No. 103, Sunnyside, 8:34 p.m., obstructing a law enforcement officer
Wednesday, May 30
Ariel Ignacio Godinez, 26, of 400 S. Eighth St., Sunnyside, 3:41 a.m., second-degree driving with a suspended/revoked license
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment