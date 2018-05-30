Sunnyside police arrest three

— Police arrested three people Tuesday and Wednesday, May 29-30. They are:

Tuesday, May 29

Gabriel James Lara, 31, of 1618 Allen Road, Sunnyside, 3:50 p.m., reckless driving

Miguel Angel Granados-Vargas, 21, of 402 W. Maple Ave. No. 103, Sunnyside, 8:34 p.m., obstructing a law enforcement officer

Wednesday, May 30

Ariel Ignacio Godinez, 26, of 400 S. Eighth St., Sunnyside, 3:41 a.m., second-degree driving with a suspended/revoked license