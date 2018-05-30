Daily Sun logo

Sunnyside police arrest three

The Daily Sun

As of Wednesday, May 30, 2018

SUNNYSIDE — Police arrested three people Tuesday and Wednesday, May 29-30. They are:

Tuesday, May 29

Gabriel James Lara, 31, of 1618 Allen Road, Sunnyside, 3:50 p.m., reckless driving

Miguel Angel Granados-Vargas, 21, of 402 W. Maple Ave. No. 103, Sunnyside, 8:34 p.m., obstructing a law enforcement officer

Wednesday, May 30

Ariel Ignacio Godinez, 26, of 400 S. Eighth St., Sunnyside, 3:41 a.m., second-degree driving with a suspended/revoked license

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS