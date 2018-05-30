— Trinidad H. Yanez, 96, of Zillah, died May 29, 2018 in Zillah. She was born Oct. 22, 1921 in Weslaco, Texas.

Viewing and visitation will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, Wash.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 Friday, June 1, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial follows in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.

Condolences may be sent to www.funeralhomesmith.com.