ZILLAH — Trinidad H. Yanez, 96, of Zillah, died May 29, 2018 in Zillah. She was born Oct. 22, 1921 in Weslaco, Texas.
Viewing and visitation will be at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 31, 2018, with recitation of Holy Rosary at 6 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home Chapel in Sunnyside, Wash.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 Friday, June 1, 2018, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Sunnyside. Burial follows in Lower Valley Memorial Gardens in Sunnyside.
Condolences may be sent to www.funeralhomesmith.com.
