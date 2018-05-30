As of Wednesday, May 30, 2018
YAKIMA — Verna Alene Getsinger, 91, of Yakima, died May 27, 2018, in Yakima. She was born Aug. 7, 1926, in Outlook.
Services will at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2018, in the Outlook Cemetery.
Condolences may be sent to www.valleyhillsfh.com.
Comments
