Daily Sun logo

Yakima County District Court

By Jennie McGhan

As of Wednesday, May 30, 2018

Judge Donald W. Engel

May 22, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Mariano Canchola Castillo, DOB 07/25/81, driving under the influence.

Julian Lopez Penaloza, DOB 08/30/87, driving under the influence.

Edwin Alan Puebla, DOB 02/25/94, driving under the influence.

DISPOSITION HEARING

Mario Alexis Rodriguez, DOB 04/13/97, driving under the influence.

SENTENCING HEARING

Timothy J. Hofstad, DOB 08/06/74, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended vehicle.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Roeschelle Hope Craig, DOB 04/07/75, driving under the influence.

Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.

Brandon Alan Marcear, DOB 11/16/91, driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT

Vanesa Yvette Martinez, DOB 03/30/89, driving under influence.

Juan Diego Rivas-Nunez, DOB 06/08/98, marijuana possession less than and/or equal to 40 grams.

DEFERRED-FAILURE TO COMPLY HEARING

Jose Manuel Gutierrez, DOB 05/15/78, driving under the influence.

Judge Donald W. Engel

May 23, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

SIX-MONTH DEFERRED PROSECUTION REVIEW

Joaquin Alvarez Guerrero, DOB 02/01/80, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Crystal Ann Fulton, DOB 09/24/80, driving under the influence.

Travis Raymond Kroll, DOB 03/19/91, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.

Katy Diane Lundquist, DOB 07/20/97, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.

Gilberto Rivera Villarreal, DOB 12/21/57, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Tyler Scott Wilson, DOB 06/24/91, driving under the influence.

PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION

Patricio Michel Castillo, DOB 11/05/67, driving under the influence.

Alejandra Lucatero, DOB 09/07/89, driving under the influence.

Francisco Perez, DOB 11/05/91, driving under the influence.

FINAL FIVE-YEAR DEFERRED PROSECUTION REVIEW

Noe Guzman, DOB 01/12/75, driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT

Alan Ocampo, DOB 06/13/96, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended vehicle.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Jaime Herrera, DOB 12/17/94, driving under the influence.

﻿

Comments

Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.

Please read our commenting policy before posting.

Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.

Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.

Sign in to comment

News and Information from our Community Partners

﻿

HOT JOBS

VIEW ALL JOBS