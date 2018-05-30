Judge Donald W. Engel

May 22, 2018

The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Mariano Canchola Castillo, DOB 07/25/81, driving under the influence.

Julian Lopez Penaloza, DOB 08/30/87, driving under the influence.

Edwin Alan Puebla, DOB 02/25/94, driving under the influence.

DISPOSITION HEARING

Mario Alexis Rodriguez, DOB 04/13/97, driving under the influence.

SENTENCING HEARING

Timothy J. Hofstad, DOB 08/06/74, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended vehicle.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Roeschelle Hope Craig, DOB 04/07/75, driving under the influence.

Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.

Brandon Alan Marcear, DOB 11/16/91, driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT

Vanesa Yvette Martinez, DOB 03/30/89, driving under influence.

Juan Diego Rivas-Nunez, DOB 06/08/98, marijuana possession less than and/or equal to 40 grams.

DEFERRED-FAILURE TO COMPLY HEARING

Jose Manuel Gutierrez, DOB 05/15/78, driving under the influence.

May 23, 2018

SIX-MONTH DEFERRED PROSECUTION REVIEW

Joaquin Alvarez Guerrero, DOB 02/01/80, driving under the influence.

PRE-TRIAL HEARING

Crystal Ann Fulton, DOB 09/24/80, driving under the influence.

Travis Raymond Kroll, DOB 03/19/91, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.

Katy Diane Lundquist, DOB 07/20/97, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.

Gilberto Rivera Villarreal, DOB 12/21/57, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.

Tyler Scott Wilson, DOB 06/24/91, driving under the influence.

PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION

Patricio Michel Castillo, DOB 11/05/67, driving under the influence.

Alejandra Lucatero, DOB 09/07/89, driving under the influence.

Francisco Perez, DOB 11/05/91, driving under the influence.

FINAL FIVE-YEAR DEFERRED PROSECUTION REVIEW

Noe Guzman, DOB 01/12/75, driving under the influence.

ARRAIGNMENT

Alan Ocampo, DOB 06/13/96, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended vehicle.

FAILURE TO COMPLY

Jaime Herrera, DOB 12/17/94, driving under the influence.