Judge Donald W. Engel
May 22, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Mariano Canchola Castillo, DOB 07/25/81, driving under the influence.
Julian Lopez Penaloza, DOB 08/30/87, driving under the influence.
Edwin Alan Puebla, DOB 02/25/94, driving under the influence.
DISPOSITION HEARING
Mario Alexis Rodriguez, DOB 04/13/97, driving under the influence.
SENTENCING HEARING
Timothy J. Hofstad, DOB 08/06/74, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended vehicle.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Roeschelle Hope Craig, DOB 04/07/75, driving under the influence.
Celso Gomez III, DOB 06/15/86, driving under the influence.
Brandon Alan Marcear, DOB 11/16/91, driving under the influence.
ARRAIGNMENT
Vanesa Yvette Martinez, DOB 03/30/89, driving under influence.
Juan Diego Rivas-Nunez, DOB 06/08/98, marijuana possession less than and/or equal to 40 grams.
DEFERRED-FAILURE TO COMPLY HEARING
Jose Manuel Gutierrez, DOB 05/15/78, driving under the influence.
Judge Donald W. Engel
May 23, 2018
The following people have been charged with DUI and are scheduled to appear in Yakima County District Court-Grandview. The final disposition of the case has not yet been determined.
SIX-MONTH DEFERRED PROSECUTION REVIEW
Joaquin Alvarez Guerrero, DOB 02/01/80, driving under the influence.
PRE-TRIAL HEARING
Crystal Ann Fulton, DOB 09/24/80, driving under the influence.
Travis Raymond Kroll, DOB 03/19/91, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.
Katy Diane Lundquist, DOB 07/20/97, third-degree driving while license suspended and driving under the influence.
Gilberto Rivera Villarreal, DOB 12/21/57, driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without ignition interlock.
Tyler Scott Wilson, DOB 06/24/91, driving under the influence.
PROBATION EARLY TERMINATION
Patricio Michel Castillo, DOB 11/05/67, driving under the influence.
Alejandra Lucatero, DOB 09/07/89, driving under the influence.
Francisco Perez, DOB 11/05/91, driving under the influence.
FINAL FIVE-YEAR DEFERRED PROSECUTION REVIEW
Noe Guzman, DOB 01/12/75, driving under the influence.
ARRAIGNMENT
Alan Ocampo, DOB 06/13/96, driving under the influence and hit-and-run unattended vehicle.
FAILURE TO COMPLY
Jaime Herrera, DOB 12/17/94, driving under the influence.
