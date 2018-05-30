Zillah cemetery needs to be cleaned, kept up

— This past Memorial Day weekend, when we placed flowers on the graves of our loved ones, I was so upset by the condition of Zillah Cemetery.

My son is there after losing him at a young age.



After getting flowers I went to his grave, only to see this dried up portion that looked like a pasture. What disrespect to him.

After tears and putting flowers in the holder, my tears turned to anger. How dare they charge a fortune to bury someone, only to have the cemetery look like that.

I took pictures. Along with me, I met a couple of ladies who took pictures of some veterans’ graves that had a flag indeed but also a ton of dirt on the grave. They couldn’t even read the name.

I will be contacting City Hall, Public Works and the mayor and City Council. If they do not get the water on where my son is, I will take hoses and sprinkler and water it myself.

Julia Shirley

Yakima