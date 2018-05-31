Driver of semi falls asleep and crashes

BENTON CITY — Four miles west of town on Interstate 82, the driver of a semi crashed and two were injured.

Parminder Nirman, 21, of Ontario, B.C. fell asleep at the wheel of a 2017 Kenworth tractor and trailer just after 4 a.m. Thursday, May 31.

He and passenger Gurmenpreet Hundal, 33, also of Ontario, were injured and transported to Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, the Washington State Patrol said in a press release.

Troopers believe Nirman awoke and overcorrected the semi, resulting in the tractor and trailer flipping into the median at Milepost 92.

The Interstate was partially blocked for several hours for removal of the tractor and trailer, the State Patrol said.

The semi was totaled in the crash. Both Nirman and Hundal were wearing seatbelts, and the State Patrol does not believe alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash.

The cause is listed as distracted driving, and Nirman was cited for wheels off roadway, troopers said.