Educators walk-in to show support for education

— Educators throughout the School District want the students, bargaining unit and community to know they support education.

A walk-in, versus a walk-out, took place Wednesday, May 30, to show Sunnyside Education Association members are supporting education, Association President Paula Greene said.

“Walk-outs are negative, and this was meant to be positive,” she said. “We walked in.”

State legislators have mandated educators, both certified and classified, must now bargain for salaries.

“There isn’t a SAM — Salary Allocation Model — anymore,” Greene said.

“It’s a huge undertaking,” she said of the bargaining process, which is currently under way.

Greene said the bargaining unit has met with district officials 4-5 times so far. Contracts need to be negotiated by the beginning of the 2018-19 academic year.

“We’re trying to show solidarity and support both the students and the bargaining unit,” she said, noting administrators are among those who participated in the walk-in before the start of the school day.

“Education matters,” Greene said.

“The effort is meant to be positive,” she said.

Elsewhere in the state, there are districts in which the bargaining process is not working.

Media outlets in the Tri-Cities report the Kennewick School District is refusing to negotiate salaries.

The Legislature added $1 billion to fund educator salaries this year in excess of an additional $1 billion allocated for public school students, doing away with the Salary Allocation Model used for three decades.

Therefore, educators have no choice regarding whether they bargain for salaries.

“It’s important to show there is support for educators, students and the community,” Greene said.

Superintendent Kevin McKay was in meetings and unavailable for comment before press time, but Greene said he's been supportive of the educators throughout the district.