Fire, explosions rock Van Belle

— A controlled burn that was apparently out reignited Wednesday afternoon igniting a pole barn and sending smoke billowing high above Van Belle Road north of the city.

The thick black smoke could be seen from Grandview as firefighters were called to the 7060 Van Belle Road blaze at 1:24 p.m.

Yakima County Fire District No. 5 Capt. George Saenz said the fire was under control by 2:21 p.m.

Nobody was injured, he said, noting the blaze caused approximately $125,000 in damage. Officials did not say if the building and vehicle were insured.

The property is owned by Mark and Sarah Cook.

According to Saenz’s report, explosions could be heard during the fire.

The district was initially dispatched for a car fire threatening a structure, he said.

“While in route to call, reporting party advised that the fire had spread to the building,” Saenz said, noting the call came from an Underground Locate employee working in the area.

Fire crews arriving on scene found both the pole building and vehicle burning, he said.

With limited personnel on the initial attack, crews took a defensive posture until additional personnel arrived, he said.

“Personnel gained control of the fire within the hour and proceeded to mop up,” he said.

Officials believe the fire was started after a previous burn pile of leaves and yard waste from the morning reignited, he said.

Cook told fire officials he believed the fire was out, Saenz said.

It was believed, based on indicators, that the fire spread from the burn pile to materials along the side of the building and caught the vehicle on fire, Saenz said.

“As those materials gained momentum, the fire quickly spread to the building resulting in a total loss,” he said.

“It wasn’t the house,” Sarah Cook said. “Hallelujah!”

She was at work at the time the fire started and is grateful to neighbors for not ignoring the smoke rising from the shop.

“I had several people calling me and were really concerned about me and my property,” she said.