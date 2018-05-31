Grandview man charges for meth possession Insisted officers obtain a warrant to arrest him

— A Grandview man is in Yakima County Jail for driving under the influence and possession of controlled substances.

Jorge Oljuin Sanchez, 29, was arrested Wednesday, May 30, and made a preliminary appearance in Yakima County Superior Court May 31 for two counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving under the influence.

Judge Gayle M. Harthcock set his bail at $12,500 — $5,000 each for the possession charges and $2,500 for driving under the influence.

Grandview Police arrested Sanchez just after 9:30 p.m. after being alerted to a wanted person in the 100 block of Elm Street, a narrative submitted to the court by Sgt. Kevin Glasenapp said.

Sanchez was one of three men at the home visited by officers who obtained permission to enter, documents show.

The officers left the home, believing the suspect they were looking for was not present, records show.

When officers conducted a record search for Sanchez, they found he had felony and misdemeanor warrants, records show.

Once the warrants were confirmed, officers returned to the home, and Sanchez refused to come out of the home, records show.

He was inside the kitchen, telling officers to get a warrant, records show.

Glasenapp did just that, enabling officers to arrest Sanchez on his prior warrants, records show.

After searching Sanchez, officers found a small amount of what later tested positive for methamphetamine in his possession, records show.