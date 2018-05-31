Oregon climber dies on Mt. Adams

— A Hillsboro, Ore. man died climbing Mt. Adams on Sunday.

The body of Alexander Edward, 28, was recovered Wednesday, May 30, after a three-day recovery effort, Yakima County Sheriff Sgt. W.N. Boyer said in a press release.

Edward was reported to have died Sunday, May 27, on the southwest side of the mountain, Boyer said.

He and two others were climbing that day, reaching the summit around 6 a.m. About 40 minutes later he was seen on the west side of Pikers Peak, descending the mountain, Boyer said.

“This area is not part of the south climb and is known to be extremely dangerous,” he said.

The body was later discovered by Edward’s partners, who reported his death about 6 hours later, Boyer said.

Weather, rock fall and avalanche dangers prohibited recovery teams from immediately reaching the body, Boyer said.

Air recovery efforts by the King County Sheriff’s Office early Tuesday were also hindered by weather. Mountain rescue teams, later that morning, initiated plans for an overland recovery operation, he said.

Olympic Mountain Res-cue; Tacoma Mountain Rescue; Crag Rats Mountain Rescue from Hood River, Ore.; Central Washington Mountain Rescue and support from other search and rescue personnel responded, Boyer said, noting about 20 people came together in the recovery effort.

The team was able to successfully retrieve Edward and was finished with the operation at about 3 p.m., during which time Edward’s body was turned over to the Yakima County Coroner, Boyer said.

He said the incident is a reminder for climbers to use caution and stay on designated routes for safety when ascending Mt. Adams and any other mountainous terrain.

“Everyone needs to insure they have proper gear, the physical condition necessary, and a safety plan in place before taking on the mountains. Minor mistakes often lead to catastrophic and irreversible consequences,” Boyer said.