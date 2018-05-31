Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

MAY 30

Illegal dumping at Forsell and Puterbaugh roads.

Animal problem on West Fourth Street.

Trespassing on Birch Street.

Drugs on Cedar Street.

Welfare check on East Second Street.

Suspicious activity on Wilson Highway.

Domestic call on Larson Street.

Welfare check on Nicka Road.

Solicitor on East Wine country Road.

Welfare check on North Willoughby Road.

Fraud on Viall Road.

Suspicious activity at Puterbaugh and Forsell roads.

Wanted person on Elm Street.

Warrant service on Elm Street.

Drugs on West Second Street.

GRANGER POLICE

MAY 30

Residential alarm on West Boulevard North.

Assist agency on Crewport Road.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

MAY 30

Business alarm on Yakima Valley Highway.

Warrant service on Homer Street.

Vehicle theft on East Edison Avenue.

Prisoner transport on West Wine Country Road, Grandview.

Residential alarm on South 13th Street.

Suspicius activity at East Euclid and Riverfront roads, Mabton.

Abandoned vehicle on South 11th Street.

Residential alarm on South 15th Street.

Prisoner transport on North Front Street, Yakima.

Welfare check on Outlook Road.

Sex crime on Allen Road.

Administrative duties on Homer Street.

Assist agency on North 16th Street.

Trespassing on South 16th Street.

Informational call on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Prisoner transport on Tacoma Avenue.

Animal problem on Woodward Street.

Assist agency at Albro and Van Belle roads.

Resident assist on Wanteta Road.

Mental subject on Cemetery Road.

Theft on West Lincoln Avenue.

Fraud on West South Hill Road.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Animal problem on West Madison Avenue.

Disorderly conduct on South 13th Street.

Business alarm on East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency at Yakima Valley Highway and North First Street.

Suspicious activity on Homer Street.

Traffic hazard at South 13th Street and Gregory Avenue.

Trespassing on Yakima Valley Highway.

Resident assist on East Edison Avenue.

Vehicle theft on West Yakima Valley Highway.

MAY 31

Prisoner transport on North Front Street.

WAPATO POLICE

MAY 30

Traffic stop on West First Street.

Domestic call on East Second Street.

Informational call on South Simcoe Avenue.

Residential alarm on West Sixth Street.

Residential alarm on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Hit-and-run crash on West First Street.

MAY 31

Domestic call on South Naches Avenue.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

MAY 30

Traffic stop on Lateral A Road, Wapato.

Domestic call at East Branch Road and state Highway 22, Zillah.

Suspicious activity at East Euclid and Riverfront roads, Mabton.

Injury crash at Lateral 1 and Lateral A roads, Wapato.

Burglary on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Unwanted guest on Ward Road, Toppenish.

Abandoned vehicle at Evans and Wildwood roads, Wapato.

Welfare check on Fort Road, Toppenish.

Animal problem on Ashue Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property on East Parker Heights Road, Wapato.

Welfare check at Larue Road and U.S. Highway 97, Toppenish.

Resident assist on Connie Road, Toppenish.

Informational call on Riverfront Road, Mabton.

Residential alarm on West Boulevard North, Granger.

Residential alarm on North Forsell Road, Grandview.

Assist agency at Albro and Van Belle roads, Sunnyside.

Illegal dumping at Hornby and Grandview Pavement roads, Grandview.

Animal problem on Maple Street, Mabton.

Resident dispute on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Resident assist on Sunnyside Mabton Road, Mabton.

Animal problem on Randel Road, Sunnyside.

Informational call on Truck Garden Lane, Wapato.

Threats on South 16th Street, Sunnyside.

Found property on East Euclid Road, Mabton.

Welfare check on West Second Avenue, Toppenish.

Non-injury crash at state Highway 223 and First Street, Granger.

Resident assist at South Wapato Avenue and East Fifth Street, Wapato.

Residential alarm on Yost Road, Toppenish.

Burglary on Fort Road, Wapato.

Domestic call on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Midvale Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock theft on White Road, Zillah.

Civil matter on Rose Street, Mabton.

Burglary at North Fifth and C streets, Mabton.

Traffic hazard on Factory Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic call on Crewport Road, Granger.

Assist agency at Shields and West Wapato roads, Wapato.

Suspicious activity on Donald Wapato Road, Wapato.

MAY 31

Welfare check on Adams View Drive, Wapato.

Injury crash on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

ZILLAH POLICE

MAY 30

Wanted person on Cheyne Road.

Resident assist on First Avenue.

Court order violation on Buena Loop Road, Buena.