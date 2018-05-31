Popeyes coming to town Anticipated 65 jobs to be created

— Work is under way on land recently purchased for the construction of a new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen franchise.

The franchise at 2490 Yakima Valley Highway, next to the Carl’s Jr. restaurant, is anticipated to open later this year, Hogback Development Project Manager Michelle Blanchard said.

It is expected to provide 65 jobs at the completion of the $2 million project, she said.

The property previously owned by George E. Johnson, owner of Skyhawk Land LLC and Johnson Foods, was a part of an asparagus field.

Hogback representatives have said it wasn’t being used for crops and is only a small portion of the field — 37,149 square feet.

Yakima County lists the property as sold April 18 at a cost of $371,480.

City Planning Supervisor Jamey Ayling said a 2,500 square foot building is going to be constructed once the plans, currently under re-view, are completed.

“It takes about three weeks and is nearly done,” he said.

Construction is expected to begin in about two weeks, Ayling said.

“Popeyes has been wanting to expand into the lower valley, and we were able to find them an excellent location,” Blanchard said.

Mayor Julia Hart is anticipating the construction of the new eatery.

“It’s kinda exciting,” she said.

Getting a new business in town is good for the economy, offering different menu choices and drawing others in, Hart said.

Ground has been broken this past week for clearing the land, and Ayling anticipates it will only take a few months for construction to be complete.

“They (Hogback) are very experienced,” he said of the development company.

Hart said it’s nice to have one more restaurant on what she affectionately dubs “the food mile,” referring to the expanse of Yakima Valley Highway from Mid Valley Mall to Factory Road.