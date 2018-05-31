Sex offender now living near Sunnyside

— A 28-year-old registered sex offender has listed his address near town after having served time for a 2014 conviction.

Joaquin Mendoza Aguirre, also known as Joaquin Aguirre-Mendoza, has registered his new address in the 4800 block of Sunnyside Mabton Road.

He was convicted April 4, 2014 for third-degree assault and unlawful imprisonment.

Aguirre is not wanted by law enforcement. The Yakima County Sheriff’s Office released the information to inform the public of his release.

Aguirre is listed as a level II sex offender, meaning he is at moderate risk of re-offending.