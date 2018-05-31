Sunnyside Fire Department Calls

MAY 30
Aid call on North 16th Street. No transport.
Aid call on Allen Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Assist Yakima County Fire District No. 5 with structure fire at Albro and Van Belle roads.
Aid call on Cemetery Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Illegal burning on North Avenue investigated.
Rubbish fire extinguished on South Sixth Street.
Aid call on Otis Avenue. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Patient transported from a Sunnyside hospital to a Sunnyside rehabilitation center.
MAY 31
Aid call on Thornton Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.
Lift assistance on SW Crescent Avenue.
