Up, up and away

Credit: Jason Domanico
A direct look from the ground provides spectators of the Prosser Balloon Rally with a colorful perspective. See more photo coverage of the balloon rally on page 3.
A direct look from the ground provides spectators of the Prosser Balloon Rally with a colorful perspective.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment