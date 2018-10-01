Charles L. Guinn, 74, of Tahuya, died Sept. 24, 2018 in Tahuya.

A former Sunnyside resident, he was born Dec. 5,1943 in Groves, Colo.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, 2018 at Lower Valley Memorial Gardens, Sunnyside.

Those wishing to sign Charles online memorial book may do so at www.funeralhomesmith.co.

Smith Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.