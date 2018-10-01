Dead bovine causes crash

An abrupt encounter with a bovine carcass sent one individual to a local hospital late Thursday night.

A vehicle driven by Manuel Michel-Paz, 20, of Sunnyside, struck the animal which was left in the westbound lane of Interstate-82, four miles west of Zillah, a Washington State Patrol report said.

The car, a 2015 Acura 4-door, left the roadway, traveling through the median and coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.

Injured and transported to Astria Toppenish was a nine-month-old girl. Also, in the vehicle was Jennyfer Peralta Anquiano, 18, also of Sunnyside.

No charges were issued to the driver.