Dead bovine causes crash

An abrupt encounter with a bovine carcass sent one individual to a local hospital late Thursday night.
A vehicle driven by Manuel Michel-Paz, 20, of Sunnyside, struck the animal which was left in the westbound lane of Interstate-82, four miles west of Zillah, a Washington State Patrol report said.
The car, a 2015 Acura 4-door, left the roadway, traveling through the median and coming to rest in the eastbound lanes.
Injured and transported to Astria Toppenish was a nine-month-old girl. Also, in the vehicle was Jennyfer Peralta Anquiano, 18, also of Sunnyside.
No charges were issued to the driver.
Comments
Comments are subject to moderator review and may not appear immediately on the site.
Please read our commenting policy before posting.
Any comment violating the site's commenting guidelines will be removed and the user could be banned from the site.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Sign in to comment