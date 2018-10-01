Ethel Raschko Winters, 88, passed away on Sept. 27, 2018.

She was born on April 19, 1930, in Myra, Texas, the daughter of Charles and Emma (Knauf) Schmitt.

Ethel spent her early childhood in Muenster, Texas, where she attended Catholic school. At the age of 12, she moved with her family to Washtucna. Ethel was a cheerleader and Miss Washtucna before graduating high school in 1948. She attended Kinman Business College in Spokane and then moved to Walla Walla where she met Leonard Raschko. They were married on May 8, 1954. Ethel started her family living in Washtucna and their wheat farm in the Horse Heaven Hills before settling down in Grandview.

Ethel was an amazing wife and mother. Her family always came first. Through example and expectation, she passed her values onto her children. On top of raising five children, Ethel’s house was always open for all the neighborhood kids. Ethel was a faithful member of the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Parrish in Grandview. She also belonged to the 24 Club, Euclid Homemakers, Blessed Sacrament Altar Society, Nouvella and Lower Valley Hospice.

After her children were raised and the passing of her husband, Leonard in 1986, Ethel began the second chapter of her life. She became an avid hiker and spent many days exploring trails with friends she met through the Cascadian. Ethel loved everything about the mountains, especially the wild flowers. She took many rafting and hiking trips throughout the West. She visited Australia, England, New Zealand, and Russia.

Ethel also liked to square dance and that is where she was blessed to meet Willard Winters. Ethel and Willard were married on Nov. 27, 1999. They lived in Grandview, later moving to Selah. They enjoyed many adventures together including hiking, cross-country skiing, snow shoeing, traveling, and spending time with each other’s friends, children, and grandchildren.

Ethel is survived by her loving husband, Willard Winters, children, Rhon (Carolyn) Raschko of Mabton, Ruth (Joe) Riel of Yakima, Randy (Carol) Raschko of Selah, Renae (Darin) Donaldson of Yakima, Ryan (Cecile) Raschko of Puyallup, step-children, Kristina (Dan) Jacobs, Heidi Winters (Peter), and Trude (Larry) Chin, nine grandchildren, four step-grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Emma Schmitt, sister, Juanita Schmitt, husband, Leonard Raschko, and step-granddaughter, Rachel Hashim.

The family would like to thank all her friends that have visited her these past several years and everyone at Covenant House who took such good care of her. Ethel was truly a matriarch of her family and will be dearly missed.

A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, at Holy Rosary Church in Moxee. Mass of Christian Burial will also be held at Holy Rosary Church at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. A luncheon will immediately follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Blessed Sacrament Altar Society or Virginia Mason Memorial Hospice, in care of Brookside Funeral Home (PO Box 1267, Moxee, Wa., 98936) who is caring for the family.

