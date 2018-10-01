Family history workshops offered

Yakima Valley Genealogical Society will feature noted family research speaker Mary Kircher Roddy at its fall workshop scheduled for Oct. 12-13 at the society’s library, 1901 S. 12th Ave., Union Gap.





Topics will include “Family Browse”- everything you want to know about family research and “Bagging a Live One,” reverse genealogy in action, as well as a series of other classes to be offered Saturday.

To register for the workshop, visit yvgs.net.