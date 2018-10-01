Female veteran issues topic of discussion

A focus group for women veterans will be at the Yakima Vet Center, 2119 W. Lincoln Ave., from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3.



The meeting is hosted by the Walla Walla Veterans Administration Medical Center, under the direction of Mary Gordon, TCM program manager.

Topics to be discussed include female veterans’ experiences with Veterans Administration Choice, community care and to gain feedback regarding VA health care services.

To register to attend, call 509-525-5200, ext. 26461 or email Tyrell Miller, Nurse care coordinator at william.miller12@va.gov.