Flagger classes offered

A one-day traffic control flagger certification class will be offered at Yakima Valley College, Oct. 12, on the Yakima campus, South 16th and Nob Hill Boulevard.
Cost of the six-hour class is $45 and gives class participants the opportunity to take the Washington State’s Certification examination.
To register in person, visit the Deccio Higher Education Center, 1000 S. 12th St.
