Flu season here; time for flu shots

Fall is here, which means school, football and… flu.

Flu illness has begun circulating in Washington communities, and here in the Yakima Valley.

Flu vaccine is now widely available to protect everyone in the family throughout the season.

“Getting vaccinated every year against the flu is essential to protecting yourself and your family from this very serious illness,” State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said.

Helping to spread the message to get a flu shot is the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinics.

“Now is the ideal time to get your flu shot,” YVFWC’s Senior Director of Quality Lori Kelley said.

Flu vaccines cause antibodies to develop in the body about two weeks after vaccination. These antibodies provide protection against infection. Getting the vaccine now is recommended.

Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic sites throughout the Yakima Valley are now offering flu shot clinics, where patients and community members can drop by without an appointment and get their flu shot for $20.

Flu vaccinations are encouraged for everyone ages 6 months and older.

Below is a list of the dates, times and locations of flu shot clinics.

Granger Immediate Care, 115 Sunnyside Ave., Suite A - Saturday, Sept. 29 from noon to 4 p.m.

Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic, 510 W. First Ave., Tuesdays, 5 to 7 p.m. from Oct. 2 to Nov. 27

Grandview Medical-Dental Clinic, 1000 Wallace Way - Fridays in October from 4 to 7 p.m.

Mid-Valley Family Medicine, 620 W 1st St., Wapato, Wednesdays, 2 to 5 p.m. from Oct. 3 to Nov. 28

Valley Vista Medical Group, 820 Memorial Street, Suite 1, Prosser, from 4 to 7 p.m. Oct. 9th, 10th, 23rd, and 30th.