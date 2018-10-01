Grandview gang members sentenced to federal prison

Grandview residents Fidel Gonzalez-Molina, Jr., 24, and Edvin Daniel Osorio, 21, were sentenced last Thursday following their pleas of guilty to being previously convicted felons in possession of ammunition and a firearm.

Gonzalez-Molina and Osorio are members of the “Bell Garden Locos” street gang.

U.S. District Judge Salvador Mendoza, Jr. sentenced Gonzalez-Molina for unlawfully possessing ammunition to a 15-month term of imprisonment,

to be followed by a 3-year term of court supervision following release from federal prison.

U.S. District Judge Stanley A. Bastian sentenced Osorio for illegally possessing a firearm to a 6-month term of home confinement, followed by a 3-year term of probation.

In court proceedings, it was disclosed that a Sunnyside Police Department officer initiated a stop on a vehicle with four occupants after receiving reports that someone in the vehicle was target shooting at street signs near Harrison and Sheller roads northeast of Sunnyside.

The driver, Gonzalez-Molina, told officers he was a former member of the “Bell Garden Locos” street gang.

Osorio, the front-seat passenger, was known by law enforcement to be a member of the same gang.

During the stop, officers observed a plastic shopping bag fly from the passenger compartment. Officers retrieved it and found a sales receipt from a local sporting goods store for the recent purchase of .357 caliber ammunition.

After obtaining consent to search the vehicle, officers found a Smith and Wesson .357 caliber revolver wrapped in a blue bandana inside the glove compartment.

Officers contacted the sporting goods store and reviewed its security video as it related to the time stamp on the sales receipt. The store’s video revealed Gonzalez-Molina and Osorio were involved in purchasing the ammunition.

“If someone chooses to violate federal law, they will be prosecuted. I commend the outstanding work of the FBI, ATF, and Sunnyside Police Department in investigating this case,” U.S. District Attorney Joseph H. Harrington said.