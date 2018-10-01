Grandview man wins Mariner experience

A Grandview man had the chance of a lifetime, thanks to his wife.

Erik Sauve, a former Grandview baseball player and 2014 graduate, was entered into the Mariners Dreamstakes by his wife Ashley earlier in the season.

His name was selected at random and he had the chance to experience something few do at the Sept. 24 game.

“I got a $1,000 shopping spree, a private tour of Safeco Field, got to watch batting practice, threw the first pitch and took the line-up card out onto the field,” Sauve said.

“It was pretty exciting,” he said.

Sauve said he tried to soak everything in, realizing he was getting to meet players and experience things not many fans get to.

“It was pretty remarkable,” he said.

Meeting Dee Gordon, Kyle Seager and Manager Scott Servais brought back fond memories of his own days on the diamond.

Sauve said Ichiro Suzuki gave him an autograph.

But, meeting them wasn’t like a typical meet and greet, he said.

“It was neat, getting to speak with the players longer than usual,” Sauve said.

The experience made him wish he was still playing baseball.