Insurance agency celebrates 5 years

A group of business colleagues, friends and family members gathered last week to celebrate the fifth anniversary of a Sunnyside insurance agency.

Leticia Sandoval opened Select Insurance on East Decatur Avenue in 2013, serving as a broker for home, life, auto and disability insurance.

As a broker, she is able to find insurance at prices that meet the needs of her clients.

Those gathered to help her celebrate five years in business enjoyed snacks and beverages, as well as visiting with one another.