Love is all we need

RELIGIOUS REFLECTIONS

The United States Post Office prints what they call “Love” stamps. Over the years, the design had changed but they all have the word “Love” printed on them. Now, why do you suppose they do that?

I think it is because many people want to say to others “I love you.”

One woman says “I put the stamps even on my bills. It is just my way of embracing everyone.”

Another reason I think Love stamps keep getting printed is because people know that love is a power that destroys hatred - the two cannot exit together.

Mass shootings, racial prejudice, police violence, bullying, etc., that seem so in the news today attest to the fact that hate and violence needed to be wiped out –but how?

When Jesus was asked by a lawyer, “Master, which is the great commandment in the law?”

Jesus answered that “Thou shall love the Lord thy God with all thy heart and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind. And, the second is like unto it, thou shalt love thy neighbor as thyself” (Matthews 22:36-39).

So, our great savior was telling us what was needed to live happy, healthy lives. Pretty simple, isn’t it? We need to express love in everything we do.

It vanquishes resentment, pride, hate, self- righteousness, dominance, and war.

Mary Baker Eddy, the discovery of Christian Science writes in her book “Miscellaneous Writings,” “More love is the great need of mankind. A pure affection, concentric, forgetting self, forgiving self, forgiving wrongs and forestalling them, should swell the lyre of human love.”



What a power we have at our fingertips. The answer is to love as we would want to be loved. This doesn’t mean just our family and our friends.

Jesus said, “Love your enemies.” So, in our daily prayers, we can know that everyone can feel God’s love and this love will embrace all mankind and heal and erase feelings of hatred, so we will all bee kind to one another and reap the benefits in peace and harmony.

Donna Homer is a member of the First Church of Christ Scientists, Sunnyside.