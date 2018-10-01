Older American Nutrition Program

Monday, October 1 – Sweet and sour pork with rice, stir vegetables, zucchini, fruit cocktail, coffee, tea or milk.

Tuesday October 2 – Hamburger beef gravy, mashed potatoes, Normandy blend vegetables, orange, coffee, tea or milk.

Wednesday, October 3 – NO MEALS AT THIS LOCATION.

Thursday, October 4 – Fish casserole, tossed salad with carrots, mixed vegetables, peaches, coffee, tea or milk.

Friday, October 5 – Chicken and mushroom soup, mushrooms and carrots in soup, peas with rice, Mandarin, coffee, tea or milk.

Senior meals are served at Sunnyside Senior Center, 1400 Federal Way. Call (509) 426-2601 or toll free 855-426-2601 by 3:30 p.m. the day before to register for lunch.

Grandview School Breakfast Menu

Monday, October 1 – Breakfast sausage pizza, apple juice, fresh banana, variety milk.

Tuesday, October 2 – Yogurt, orange juice, grapes, bug bites, variety milk.

Wednesday, October 3 – Pancake and sausage on a stick, apple juice, peach slices, variety milk.

Thursday, October 4 – Apple juice, grapes, power ball doughnut, variety milk.

Friday, October 5 – Strawberry mini pancakes, tropical fruit, orange juice, variety milk.

Grandview School Lunch Menu

Monday, October 1 – Chicken nuggets, mashed potatoes, cucumbers and carrot sticks, peach slices, whole grain bread stick, variety milk.

Tuesday, October 2 – Cheese pizza, cucumber slices, farmhouse cheddar chickpeas, fresh fruit, variety milk.

Wednesday, October 3 – Homemade spaghetti with meat sauce, tossed salad, sliced pears, whole wheat roll, variety milk.

Thursday, October 4 – Cheese zombie, cauliflower florets, tater tots, applesauce, variety milk.

Friday, October 5 – Beef and bean burrito, refried beans, baby carrots, fresh fruit, variety milk.

Mabton School Breakfast Menu

Monday, October 1 – Cereal, grahams, juice, fruit, milk.

Tuesday October 2 – Pancake and sausage stick, juice, fruit, milk.

Wednesday, October 3 – Ham, cheese and egg muffin, juice, fruit, milk.

Thursday, October 4 – Muffin, string cheese, juice, fruit, milk.

Friday, October 5 – Long John doughnut, juice, fruit, milk.

Mabton School Lunch Menu

Monday, October 1 – Chicken nuggets, Jo Jo’s, broccoli with ranch, pears, whole grain cookie, milk.

Tuesday, October 2 – Spaghetti with meat sauce, Romaine salad with ranch, carrots, peaches, whole grain breadstick, milk.

Wednesday, October 3 – Whole grain burrito, corn, cucumbers with ranch, apple slices, milk.

Thursday, October 4 – Macaroni and cheese, Romaine salad with ranch, green beans, mixed fruit, whole grain roll, milk.

Friday, October 5 – Chicken burger on a whole grain bun, lettuce, baked beans, oranges, milk.

PROSSER SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, October 1 – Mozzarella cheese bread stick, marinara sauce, Romaine salad, low fat ranch dressing, cherry tomatoes, peaches, variety milk.

Tuesday, October 2 – Ravioli, garlic know, whole kernel corn, check peas, celery, banana, variety milk.

Wednesday, October 3 – Grilled cheese sandwich, tater tots with ketchup, broccoli, low rat ranch dressing, carroteenies, nectarines, variety milk.

Thursday, October 4 – Beef dippers with whole grain rice, green beans, cauliflower, chick peas, orange, cookie packet, variety milk.

Friday, October 5 – Hamburger on a whole wheat bun, baked French fries, lettuce leaf, cherry tomatoes, sidekicks, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL BREAKFAST MENU

Monday, October 1 – Breakfast bar, breakfast pizza, strawberry mini pancakes or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Tuesday, October 2 – Breakfast bar, breakfast burrito, mini bagels with cream cheese or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Wednesday, October 3 – Breakfast bar, breakfast on a stick, whole grain maple waffle or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Thursday, October 4 – Breakfast bar, breakfast combo ham and cheese, French toast sticks, strawberry uncrustable, or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

Friday, October 5 – Breakfast bar, rolled breakfast taco, funnel cake with strawberry sauce or assorted cereal and yogurt or animal crackers, fresh or chilled fruit, fruit juice, variety milk.

SUNNYSIDE SCHOOL LUNCH MENU

Monday, October 1 – Popcorn check, frozen juice bar, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Tuesday, October 2 – Chicken fajitas, canned refried beans, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Wednesday, October 3 – Turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, whole grain dinner roll, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Thursday, October 4 – Pepperoni pizza, salad with assorted salad dressing, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.

Friday, October 5 – Pollock sticks, Baja spice, macaroni and cheese, fresh or steamed veggies, variety milk.