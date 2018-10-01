Mustangs blank Grandview, 49-0 Sunnyside teams improve to 4-1, Mabton wins on the road

The Prosser Mustangs won Friday’s league rivalry at home against Grandview, 49-0.

Sunnyside High School edged host Eisenhower 28-26, Sunnyside Christian secured a 60-14 victory at Pomeroy, and Mabton is now 2-3 with a 28-8 win at Dayton/Waitsburg.

Grandview 0, Prosser 49

The Mustangs were relentless in their pursuit of a victory against the visiting Greyhounds.

Prosser held Grandview’s offense off, barely giving the visitors any breathing room in the first quarter, let alone a chance to make gains for a first down.

At the end of the first quarter, the score was 14-0 in spite of the dogged determination of defenders like Ferrell Medina, Diego Cuevas, Isaac Dean and Hector Garcia. Each of them made tackles, but the Mustang receivers were already closing in on the goal line during those plays.

The whistle was just blown in the second quarter when the Mustangs eased their way past the Greyhounds to score another touchdown, and a few Grandview downs later, the ball being turned back over to Prosser, and it was another touchdown.

The Mustangs are too seasoned and were too difficult to stop for the Greyhounds, who started the season with a 3-0 record.

Grandview dropped to 3-2, losing both its league match-ups.

Individual stats were not available.

Sunnyside 28, Eisenhower 26

A failed 2-point conversion gave the Grizzlies the win at the tail end of Friday’s game against the Cadets.

Sunnyside looked a little clumsy at the start of the game, giving the first two touchdowns to Eisenhower on miscues.

Drew Reyes of the Cadets was first to score in a 45-yard interception return.

Teammate Devon Robinson capitalized on a fumble recovery in the end zone.

The home team was ahead 14-0 as the whistle blew on the quarter.

The Grizzlies weren’t going down without a fight and found their rhythm in the second stanza.

Derrick Escamilla spotted Mike Rivera down field and sent a missile from 75 yards right into his receiver’s hands for the first of four touchdowns.

Alex Mendez was spot on as he sent the ball through the crossbars for the first of four PATs.

It was game on as both teams battled through the remainder of the half and Eisenhower held on to a 14-7 lead.

Sunnyside’s defense was fired up in the third quarter, keeping Ike out of the end zone, while the offense took advantage of every tool at its deposal.

Escamilla was given the lane and scored on a 10-yard carry, and the game was tied at 14 thanks to Mendez’s aim with his foot.

The next touchdown required finesse and fancy footwork from Art Fernandez who toted the ball across the goal line on a 52-yard carry.

Eisenhower fought back at the start of the fourth quarter, getting up close and personal with the goal line. Damien Pacheco scored on a 1-yard scamper.

Sunnyside answered with a 41-yard bomb from Escamilla to Rivera.

The score was 28-20 in favor of the Grizzlies when Malachi Spurrier of the Cadets found the end zone on a 16-yard pass from Drew Kornegay.

Trying to tie the game, Eisenhower attempted to get the ball across the line again on a pass, but the attempt failed to give Sunnyside the win.

Escamilla completed 11-of-22 passes for 206 yards. He had 15 keepers for 57 yards.

Rivera hauled in four passes for 137 yards, Isaac Briones had six catches for 55 yards, Jonny Sanchez captured three catches for 25 yards and Mendez had a 5-yard catch.

Fernandez carried the ball 18 times and gained 128 of the team’s 234 yards. Marcus Maldonado had 9 carries for 39 yards, and the remaining 10 yards were a result of five carries split between Fabian Chavez and Saul Martinez.

Sunnyside Christian 60, Pomeroy 14

The Knights hit their stride from the start of Friday’s game against the Pirates, scoring their first 22 points in the first quarter.

Brennan Rip scored the first two touchdowns for Sunnyside Christian on short passes. He first made it into the end zone on a 5-yard pass from Marty Fultz, and the second was from a 4-yard pass.

Kyler Marsh got in on the scoring action when Fultz handed him the ball from the 3-yard line.

In the second quarter, Sunnyside Christian’s defense kept doing its job and the offense opened the field for Rip, who was deep in Pirates territory to haul in a 70-yard pass for the touchdown.

Marsh got the ball into the end zone again on a 1-yard scamper.

The Knights were ahead 38-0 at halftime.

In the third stanza, Marsh scored his third touchdown after maneuvering past the defense on a 33-yard carry.

Pomeroy got its first taste of the endzone with a 51-yard pass to Trent Gwinn.

But, Sunnyside Christian continued to dominate the game with two more touchdowns by Marsh.

He ended the quarter with a 51-yard tote across the goal line, and on the first possession of the final stanza, Marsh carried it 35 yards to score the final touchdown for his team.

Gwinn, however had the last touchdown of the game. He found the goal line a second and final time on a 44-yard rushing play.

Individual stats were not available.

Mabton 28, Dayton/Waitsburg 8

The Vikings were able to get their second win of the season, traveling to Dayton on Friday.

The host team drew first blood with a 30-yard pass early in the first quarter, but Mabton quarterback Andrez Zavala fired back, landing a 22-yard pass into the hands of Alfredo Gonzalez for a touchdown.

The point after was good, giving the Vikings a 7-6 lead at the end of the opening quarter.

Unfortunately, the visitors gave Dayton/Waitsburg the next two points on a safety, setting the Vikings back by a point.

They recovered on their next possession as Armando Morales collected on a 52-yard pass from Zavala and Zavala, later, scored on a 10-yard keeper.

Mabton ended the half with a 21-8 advantage.

In the third quarter, the only touchdown added to the remainder of the game was a 15-yard fumble return by David Torres of the Vikings.

Zavala ended the game, completing 14-of-23 passes for 254 yards. He was intercepted twice. He had 13 carries for a loss of 28 yards.

Gonzalez had four totes for 11 yards, and Jorge Espinoza carried the ball five times for 23 yards.

Morales collected seven passes for 142 yards, Espinoza hauled in five passes for 85 yards, Gonzalez had a 22-yard reception and Ulises Galarza had a 5-yard reception.