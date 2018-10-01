Paint night set at arboretum

Those wanting to stretch their artistic abilities can take part in a watercolor paint night at the Yakima Area Arboretum.

Monique McFadden, an accomplished watercolor artist, will be guiding those taking part in the evening as they learn to paint a floral masterpiece.

She developed her teaching skills, sharing her expertise for several years at Allied Arts.

The class is Friday, Oct. 12, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and costs $50 to attend.

Register at ahtrees.org.