Paint night set at arboretum

Those wanting to stretch their artistic abilities can take part in a watercolor paint night at the Yakima Area Arboretum.
Monique McFadden, an accomplished watercolor artist, will be guiding those taking part in the evening as they learn to paint a floral masterpiece.
She developed her teaching skills, sharing her expertise for several years at Allied Arts.
The class is Friday, Oct. 12, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. and costs $50 to attend.
Register at ahtrees.org.
