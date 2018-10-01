Police Calls

GRANDVIEW POLICE

september 27

Information on West Second Street.

Welfare check on West Wine Country Road.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Animal problem on Cedar Street.

Animal problem on Powell Street.

Animal problem on West Fourth Street.

Residential alarm on West Fourth Street.

Public service on Deangela Drive.

Public service on Nicka Road.

Traffic hazard on Opal Avenue at North Fourth Street.

Assist resident on Stover Road.

Non-injury crash on East Wine Country Road.

Hit-and-run crash on West Fifth Street at South Euclid Road.

Welfare check on West Wine Country Road.

Noise complaint on Hillcrest Road.

Juvenile problem on Carriage Square Drive.

september 28

Welfare check on South Euclid Road at Stassen Way.

GRANGER POLICE

September 27

Illegal dumping on Sunnyside Avenue.

Information on East E Street.

Domestic disturbance on La Pierre Road.

Malicious mischief on Main Street.

MABTON POLICE

september 24

Non-injury crash on state Highway 241 at Monroe Street.

september 25

Welfare check on state Highway 22. Threats on Maple Street.

september 26

Juvenile problem on B Street.

September 27

Domestic disturbance on Main Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Street.

Wanted person on Main Street.

Resident complaint on Pine Street.

SUNNYSIDE ARRESTS

Sunnyside or Mabton Police arrested the following people. Some may have been physically arrested, while others may have been arrested by citation.

Sepember 24

Kevin B Casseday Jr., DOB: 11/10/98; Sunnyside, Minor in possession, minor in consumption.

Guadalupe Gonzalez, Jr., DOB: 10/30/80. Sunnyside. Third degree theft, under $750. Manuel Aguilera-Torres, DOB: 12/19/94; Grandview. Fourth degree assault.

Ashley D. Hill, DOB: 9/24/87; Sunnyside, Department of Corrections contract.

September 25

Nathalia M. Mercado Moran, DOB: 7/2/96; Sunnyside, fourth degree domestic violence assault.



Miquel A. Voss, DOB: 5/27/96; Granger, Sunnyside court commit.

Jonathen A. Rosales, DOB: 11/21/98; Sunnyside. Other agency hold.

Jesus A. Gastelum, DOB: 5/19/93; Mabton. Sunnyside court commit.

Jose A. Linares Rivera, DOB: 12/7/89; Sunnyside. Second degree criminal trespass and disorderly conduct.

Rodolfo Mancilla, DOB: 7/2/91; Grandview. Reckless driving; fourth degree assault.

Daniel Lopez, DOB: 2/17/78; Selah. Third degree driving while license suspended.

Jose R. Carreon, DOB: 4/21/91; Mabton. Driving under the influence.

Rogelio Arreguin, DOB: 2/10/99; Sunnyside. Possession of less than 40 grams of marijuana.

Joel Briones, DOB: 5/22/99; Sunnyside. Other agency hold.

SUNNYSIDE fire

September 25

Aid call on Chaffee and Scoon roads. Patient transferred to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Indian Church and Niemeyer roads. Call cancelled.

Aid call on Barnard Boulevard. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Saul Road. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call on Ida Belle Road. Aid refused.

SEPTEMBER 26

Aid call to South 16th St.



Motor vehicle collision on Sheller Road, three refused service.

Aid call on Weatherwax, Patients transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Automatic alarm on north Sixth Street. Cancelled.

Aid call on Fraley Road, Toppenish.

Assist citizen on Parkland. Water problem.

Motor vehicle accident at East Edison and Yakima Alley Highway. Two patients transported to a Sunnyside hospital



Motor vehicle accident at Yakima Valley Highway and Roza Drive, Zillah. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Aid call to S. Sixth Street. Aid refused.

Aid call to Ida Belle. Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

Request for patient transport from Tacoma Avenue to Astria Regional Hospital, Yakima.

Assist citizen at South Fourth Street. Patient not injured.

Aid call to Wanita Road, Patient transported to a Sunnyside hospital.

SUNNYSIDE POLICE

september 27

Traffic hazard on Sunnyside Avenue.

Abandoned vehicle on Park Drive.

Attempt to locate on Homer Street.

Suspicious circumstance on South Ninth Street.

Warrant service on East Edison Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on East Allen Road.

Suspicious circumstance on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Court order violation on North Avenue.

Animal problem on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on Weatherwax Street.

Lost property on East Edison Avenue.

Animal problem on East Lincoln Avenue.

Public service on North Avenue.

Missing person on South Sixth Street.

Animal problem on Homer Street.

Resident dispute on East Edison Avenue.

Code enforce on Jackson Avenue.

Information on South 10th Street.

Juvenile problem on South 16th Street.

Abandoned vehicle on Holstein Avenue.

Residential alarm on Golden Street.

Noise complaint on Southwest Crescent Avenue at Rossier.

Administrative on Homer Street.

Abandoned vehicle on North Fourth Street.

Fraud on South Sixth Street.

Juvenile problem on East Edison Avenue.

Domestic disturbance on South Sixth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on North Ninth Street at Yakima Valley Highway.

Disorderly on South Fourth Street.

Assist resident on East Edison Avenue.

Business alarm on East Yakima Valley Highway.

Court order violation on West South Hill Road.

Hit-and-run crash on Chestnut Avenue.

Harassment on East Edison Avenue.

Noise complaint on South 10th Street at East Lincoln Avenue.

Assist agency on South Fourth Street.

Malicious mischief on Homer Street.

Juvenile problem on North Fourth Street.

Noise complaint on South Fourth Street.

Suspicious circumstance on McClain Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on South Eighth Street.

Domestic disturbance on Vine Avenue.

September 28

Prisoner transport on North Front Street to Yakima Cunty Jail.

WAPATO POLICE

September 27

Hit-and-run crash on East C Street.

Unwanted guest on North Track Road.

Burglary on West Fourth Street.

Runaway juvenile on South Ahtanum Avenue.

Assault on West Third Street.

September 28

Domestic disturbance on West Second Street.

YAKIMA COUNTY SHERIFF

september 24

Unknown crash on Murray Road, Mabton.

Vehicle prowl on South Fisher Road.

Domestic disturbance on Gurley Road, Granger.

Harassment on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Vehicle theft on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Traffic stop on Yakima Valley Highway, Zillah.

Animal problem on East Woodin Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Business alarm on Tuttle Road, Grandview.

Abandoned vehicle on state Highway 97 at Progressive Road, Wapato.

Livestock incident on Independence Road, Outlook.

Business alarm on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on North County Line Road, Sunnyside.

Injury crash on Van Belle Road at Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Runaway juvenile on Knight Hill Road, Zillah.

Business alarm on Gilbert Road, Zillah.

Suspicious circumstance on Wade Road, Outlook.

Welfare check on Snipes Pump Road, Sunnyside.

Residential alarm on state Highway 22, Mabton.

september 25

Business alarm on Maple Grove Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic hazard on East Zillah Drive at Yakima Valley Highway.

Unwanted guest on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Riverfront Road, Mabton.

Mental subject on South Euclid Road, Grandview.

Injury crash on Chaffee Road at Scoon Road.

Traffic hazard on Buena Loop Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on state Highway 22, Mabton.

Non-injury crash on Glade Road, Mabton.

Runaway juvenile on Gurley Road, Granger.

Assist resident on South Mclean Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on East Zillah Drive at Beam Road, Zillah.

Animal problem on Flagstone Lane, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Spike Road, Outlook.

Grandview.

Suspicious circumstance on Eagle Peak Road, Zillah.

Assault on Donald Road, Wapato.

Trespassing on Horschel Road, Wapato.

Assist agency on Braden Road, Grandview.

Civil matter on Stover Road, Sunnyside.

Civil matter on Gurley Road, Granger.

Child porn on state Highway 241, Sunnyside.

Welfare check on East Stover Road, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on Eagle Peak Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on North McKinley Road, Wapato.

Information on East Edison Avenue, Sunnyside.

Unwanted guest on East Second Street, Wapato.

september 26

Suspicious circumstance on Yakima Valley Highway, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Green Valley Road, Sunnyside.

Business alarm on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Vehicle theft on Lateral B Road, Wapato.

Civil matter on Stover Road, Sunnyside.

Traffic offense on Gurley Road at Beam Road, Granger.

Suspicious circumstance on Gurley Road, Granger.

Unknown crash on East Interstate 82 at Milepost 40 East, Wapato.

Welfare check on Hoffer Road at Horscel Road, Wapato.

Welfare check on Snipes Canal Road at Swan Road, Sunnyside.

Non-injury crash on Brownstown Road at Fort Road, Wapato.

Burglary on Beam Road, Granger.

Wanted person on South 16th Street, Sunnyside.

Information on Emerson Road, Zillah.

Welfare check on North Trak and Egan Road, Wapato.

Injury crash on Yakima Valley Highway at Roza Drive.

Suspicious circumstance on West South Hill Road, Sunnyside.

Livestock incident on Van Belle Road, Outlook.

Welfare check on Main Street at state Highway 22, Mabton.

Domestic disturbance on Randel Road, Sunnyside.

Domestic disturbance on Waneta Road, Grandview.

Shots fired on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Malicious mischief on South Street, Mabton.

Unwanted guest on West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Waneta Road, Grandview

september 27

Domestic disturbance on Huli Circle, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Main Street, Mabton.

Residential alarm on Emerald Road, Sunnyside.

Animal bite on Cemetery Road, Sunnyside.

Recovered stolen property on Konnowac Pass Road, Wapato.

Recovered stolen property on West Wapato Road at Higgins Lane, Wapato.

Non-injury crash on Old Inland Empire at Pleasant Avenue, Grandview.

Traffic hazard on Lateral A Road at West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Burglary on Roza Drive, Zillah.

Animal problem on Jones Road, Wapato.

Information on Linderman Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Southwest Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Civil matter on Horschel Road, Wapato.

Shots fired on Campbell Road at West Wapato Road, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Ashrue Road, Wapato.

Information on Linderman Road, Mabton.

Suspicious circumstance on Southwest Crescent Avenue, Sunnyside.

Suspicious circumstance on West Wapato Road at Lateral B Road, Wapato.

Drugs on North Track Road, Wapato.

Runaway juvenile on Gurley Road, Granger.

Runaway juvenile on Gurley Road, Granger.

Assault on South Wapato Avenue, Wapato.

September 28

Assist agency on West Second Street, Wapato.

Domestic disturbance on Jackson Street, Mabton.

Business alarm on branch

Suspicious circumstance on Ferson Road, Sunnyside.

ZILLAH POLICE

September 27

Suspicious circumstance on Third Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Northstone Parkway.

Suspicious circumstance on First Avenue.

Suspicious circumstance on Pollock Avenue.

September 28

Assist agency on North Chestnut Street.