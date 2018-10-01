Re-zone rejected by City Council

The residents of Granger are breathing a sigh of relief at the recent decision to reject a re-zone request made by the Yakima Housing Authority.

The decision last Tuesday forces the agency to reconsider plans for a development on Cherry Hill that would have provided dormitory-style residences for the homeless between the months of October and March, when single men from Mexico living in the Lower Yakima Valley for work are not in residence.

In August, there was a contingency of people living on Cherry Hill and in Granger who spoke out against the rezone, much to the chagrin of the Housing Authority’s Susan Wilson and property owner Rose Parker, a former Granger resident and current Yakima resident.

With the council voting against the re-zone of the property, it will remain R-1. That means only single-family housing can be built there, which answers questions for those living on the hill who were concerned about property values.

If the re-zone had been approved, the H2A housing would have meant a loss of property tax revenue for the School District and the city.

Two other action items were also addressed at the meeting.

A moratorium on any re-zone requests after Sept. 25 was proposed. Staff was directed to study the issue.

Additionally, Ryan Stonemetz was notified his conditional use permit was pulled from the agenda.

Stonemetz’s attorney was present when it was proposed the council address the issue at its Oct. 30 meeting. The attorney objected and the item is to now be addressed Oct. 9.

Mayor Jose Trevino could not be reached for comment.